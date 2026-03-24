New 24/7 Chaplain Support Launches for Service Members and Military Families

CircleOne and Corporate Chaplains of America partner to provide confidential support for service members, spouses and families navigating the challenges of military life

WAKE FOREST, N.C., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Military life comes with unique pressures. From deployments and relocations to financial stress and the transition to civilian life, service members and their families often face challenges that can take a toll on emotional well-being. As global tensions increase operational demands on U.S. forces and their families, access to trusted support has become even more important.

To assist in meeting this growing need, and for off-the-record, confidential support at any time of day, active-duty service members, veterans and military families now have access to 24/7 confidential chaplain support through TelaChap, a virtual platform created through a partnership between Corporate Chaplains of America (CCA) and CircleOne.

"At the heart of chaplaincy is the desire to meet people where they are and walk alongside them through both the challenges and meaningful moments of life," said Michael Armstrong, V.P. Field Development, Corporate Chaplains of America. "Military families carry unique burdens, from long separations to frequent moves, and it's important they know they never have to navigate those moments alone. Having access to confidential guidance and encouragement can be especially meaningful for military spouses living far from extended support networks."

Corporate Chaplains of America has served organizations across the country for nearly three decades, providing trained chaplains who help individuals navigate grief, relationship challenges, financial strain, health concerns and personal crises.

While CCA is widely known for its in-person workplace chaplain model, the TelaChap platform expands that support by making chaplain care available anywhere service members and families are located. "Because TelaChap is accessible from anywhere, service members stationed overseas or deployed to remote locations can still connect confidentially with a chaplain whenever support is needed," said Armstrong.

For CircleOne, the partnership aligns with its mission to support and strengthen the military community through trusted resources and services. "Military families are incredibly resilient, but resilience doesn't mean facing challenges alone," said CircleOne's Matthew Smith. "This partnership ensures our members have immediate access to compassionate support whenever they need encouragement, guidance or simply someone to listen. And, amid the conflict in the Middle East, the need for accessible emotional support has become even more apparent."

CircleOne is part of the broader ecosystem behind My Military Lifestyle, a trusted community platform offering practical guidance and resources to more than three million service members and military families. Military life often requires adaptability, resilience and strong support networks, and CircleOne was created to help strengthen those connections.

About CircleOne

CircleOne is a community platform dedicated to supporting military members, veterans and their families through trusted partnerships, resources and services. Developed by the team behind My Military Lifestyle, CircleOne connects military families with programs and tools that strengthen financial stability, personal well-being and community support. Through its growing network of mission-driven partners, CircleOne helps military families access trusted resources designed to support them through the unique challenges of military life. Learn more at mymilitarylifestyle.com.

About Corporate Chaplains of America

Corporate Chaplains of America provides compassionate care and confidential support through a nationwide network of professional chaplains serving employees and their families across the United States. In addition to its in-person workplace chaplaincy programs, CCA offers TelaChap, a virtual platform that provides 24/7 access to trained chaplains through secure chat, phone, text and video. Through these services, Corporate Chaplains of America helps individuals navigate life's challenges with encouragement, guidance and care. Learn more at chaplain.org or about the TelaChap platform at telachap.org.

SOURCE CircleOne