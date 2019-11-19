New $3 million Research Initiative will Focus on Improving Outcomes for Children Undergoing Heart Transplants

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 children undergo heart transplants in the U.S. each year, joining the thousands of children already living with a new heart, and while medical advancements have improved over the years, many of these children and their families still face a lifetime of challenges.

Enduring Hearts is the only nonprofit soley dedicated to funding research that helps kids with heart heart transplants live longer, healthier lives The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives and dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, it funds innovative research, advocates for the public's health and shares lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century.

Working to improve treatment and outcomes for pediatric heart transplant recipients, Enduring Hearts, the only national non-profit organization dedicated to funding research that helps kids with heart transplants live longer, healthier lives, and the American Heart Association, the world's leading voluntary health organization devoted to fighting cardiovascular disease, are joining together for the first time to fund $3 million in new research grants. This partnership was announced in Philadelphia at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2019.

The need for research in this area is especially important given the age of the patients, coupled with the fact that the average heart transplant lasts only 12 years. One in four transplants will fail within five years - largely due to organ rejection - and less than 5 percent of patients will have the chance for another transplant.

"Enduring Hearts exists to fundamentally improve the health and quality of life of pediatric heart transplant recipients worldwide by funding transformative and ground-breaking research," said Ankur Chatterjee, Enduring Hearts Board President. "Enduring Hearts is honored to lead this initiative in collaboration with the American Heart Association. This particular research grant is geared toward focusing the attention of the scientific community on new, innovative research in traditionally underfunded areas. Aggressively funding this research will help ensure each child who needs a new heart is able to get one that lasts a lifetime."

"The American Heart Association is committed to a world of longer, healthier lives and this research can make a significant impact for generations to come for our youngest, most vulnerable population," said Joseph C. Wu, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of the American Heart Association Research Committee, Director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute and Simon H. Stertzer Professor of Medicine & Radiology at Stanford University School of Medicine. "This represents an exciting opportunity to partner with a visionary national non-profit like Enduring Hearts in support of this emerging research field, and we look forward to the scientific discoveries to come."

Grants will be awarded to the efforts of researchers directly related to improving the life expectancy and quality of life of pediatric heart transplant recipients. Applications will be issued in January 2020 and final research grants announced in November 2020.

About Enduring Hearts

Atlanta-based Enduring Hearts launched in 2013 with a mission to fund research that increases the longevity of pediatric heart transplants, improves the quality of life for children living with a new heart and eliminates pediatric heart diseases that may lead to a transplant. Connect on enduringhearts.org, Facebook or Twitter or by calling (240)-EHEART-1.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer and healthier lives, dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, it funds innovative research, advocates for the public's health and shares lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

Media Contacts:

American Heart Association: Cathy Lewis, 229510@email4pr.com; (214) 706-1324

Enduring Hearts: Thomas Smith, 229510@email4pr.com; (404) 291-4929

SOURCE Enduring Hearts

Related Links

http://www.enduringhearts.org

