New 3D Classification System Introduced to Advance Care and Research in Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis

The SRS–Lenke–Aubin 3D Classification Adds Long-Missing Transverse Plane Insight to the Global Standard for AIS

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new three-dimensional classification system for Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis (AIS) has been introduced, addressing long-recognized limitations of traditional two-dimensional approaches and marking a significant step forward in how spinal deformity is described, studied, and treated.

Scoliosis Research Society

Published last month in Spine Deformity Journal, The SRS–Lenke–Aubin 3D classification of adolescent idiopathic scoliosis expands the widely adopted Lenke classification by formally incorporating transverse plane deformity by capturing vertebral rotation and regional curve orientation that have historically gone unmeasured in routine clinical classification.

"Scoliosis is fundamentally a three-dimensional condition, yet most clinical classifications still rely on two-dimensional descriptors," said the authors. "This new system provides a structured, intuitive framework that reflects the true spatial complexity of AIS while remaining compatible with existing clinical workflows."

A new 3D Classification needed for AIS

Most clinical assessments still rely on 2D measures like Cobb angles and the Lenke classification, which don't capture rotation or 3D shape. Missing these transverse features matters — they affect function, cosmetic appearance, and surgical outcomes.

Enter SRS-Lenke-Aubin 3D classification. The 3D classification was created to better reflect AIS complexity, provides intuitive 3D language, support modern surgical planning, and serves as a bridge for 2D practice with 3D-informed care

Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis (AIS) is a true three-dimensional spinal deformity. This new framework accounts for vertebral rotation and regional 3D shape, which are increasingly relevant in the era of modern surgical strategies.

Validated in a cohort of 285 surgically treated AIS patients, the classification has demonstrated robustness across a wide range of deformity patterns. Ongoing efforts led by the SRS include software development, automation, and educational initiatives aimed at broad clinical adoption.

Review the full study, Aubin, Lenke et al. "The SRS–Lenke–Aubin 3D classification of adolescent idiopathic scoliosis," Spine Deformity, 2025. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1007/s43390-025-01253-2

Also watch the Lunchtime Symposium from the 2025 SRS annual meeting on this topic: SRS Symposium 2025.

