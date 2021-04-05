New 3M silicone adhesive helps improve medical devices intended for people with fragile skin

"In medical device design, patient safety is of the utmost importance, which is why we continue to focus on silicone adhesives and our Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive Portfolio. Designing devices for people with more fragile skin, such as those with chronic diseases or on the opposite ends of the age spectrum, can be challenging; yet they can be the populations most in need of reliable wearable devices," said Chad Reed, global business director of 3M Medical Device Solutions. "The 2484 3M Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive is gentle even on delicate skin, providing design engineers an adhesive that meets the needs of both the latest in medical device design and the people who wear them. By using 3M's 55+ years of skin adhesive experience, we help design engineers create dependable, feature-rich devices. The 2484 3M Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive is the latest advancement in that effort."

The 2484 3M Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive is ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization compatible and compliant with ISO 10993 parts 5 & 10.

3M's Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive Portfolio currently includes the 2480 3M Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive, released at the end of last year, and 2484 3M Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive. The portfolio is expected to continue to expand.

