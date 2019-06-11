New 3U OpenVPX Rugged Single Board Computer from Abaco Uniquely Combines Advanced Security, High Performance and Leading Edge Thermal Management, Alignment with SOSA

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems today announced an upgrade to the recently-announced SBC3511 3U VPX single board computer, which now features the 9th generation i7 6-core Intel® Xeon® E-2276ME processor ('Coffee Lake Refresh') operating at 2.8GHz (with turbo mode up to 4.4GHz). The processor is specifically designed for the specific demands of embedded applications.

The SBC3511 offers a 40GigE data plane for alignment with the SOSA™ (Sensor Open Systems Architecture) 3U I/O-intensive SBC plug-in card profile.

The SBC3511is distinguished by its extensive provision for secure computing with a security hub based on the Xilinx® Ultrascale+™ FPGA. This has built-in security capabilities including a physical unclonable function (PUF), user-accessible hardened cryptographic blocks, asymmetric authentication, side channel attack protection, and other silicon-based AT features. It can optionally be used to harden the Chain of Trust, which includes Intel Trusted Execution technology. Abaco is developing a security toolkit which will provide users with optional security features.

The new single board computer is also differentiated by its advanced cooling architecture for conduction cooled boards.

The SBC3511 is the first of several new single board computers – 3U and 6U VPX - based on Intel's latest processor that will be launched in the coming months.

First among these, and in line with Abaco's extensive history of minimizing its customers' long term cost of ownership, will be the SBC3211 – also based on the Coffee Lake Refresh processor – which will feature a x4 PCI Express™ (Gen 3) data plane for compatibility with earlier Abaco 3U VPX SBCs. This provides a simple, cost-effective form-, fit- and function compatible upgrade for previous generations of Abaco 3U VPX SBCs including the SBC326, SBC328 and SBC329. It is expected that the new processor will offer 50% greater throughput than the 7th generation 'Kaby Lake' processor used in the SBC329.

"The SBC3511 provides a unique combination of very high performance, leading edge security provision and advanced cooling," said Peter Thompson, Vice President, Product Management at Abaco Systems. "Importantly, it is also aligned with the SOSA open system reference architecture that many new programs demand and that will bring to market an exciting new generation of affordable, agile systems capable of responding to the rapidly changing electronic warfare landscape."

The SBC3511 also benefits from its support for Abaco's AXIS Advanced Multiprocessor Integrated Software development environment. AXIS enables the rapid creation and testing of sophisticated HPEC applications - reducing risk, cost and time-to-market.

The SBC3511 supports up to 32Gbytes of DDR4 memory, and is equipped with a 64GByte NVMe SSD. Connectivity includes USB 3.1/2.0, DisplayPort™, SATA, GPIO and COM. An XMC site is provided for further functional expansion. The SBC3511 is available in a range of air- and conduction cooled build levels with extended temperature capability up to 85°C. Support for Windows®, Linux® and VxWorks® is provided.

For more information:

SBC3511 product page

SBC3511 data sheet

About Abaco Systems

With more than 30 years' experience, Abaco Systems is a global leader in open architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. We create innovative, modular solutions based on open standards that are characterized by outstanding price/performance, ultimate rugged reliability and minimal SWaP. Our goal is to be a significant contributor to our customers' success, partnering with them to reduce cost, time-to-deployment and risk and supporting them over the long term. With an active presence in hundreds of national asset platforms on land, sea and in the air, Abaco Systems is trusted where it matters most. www.abaco.com

Intel and Xeon are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation. Xilinx is a registered trademark, and Ultrascale+ is a trademark, of Xilinx, Inc. SOSA is a trademark of The Open Group. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation. Linux is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds. VxWorks is a registered trademark of Wind River Systems. PCI Express is a trademark of PCI-SIG. DisplayPort is a trademark of the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Abaco Systems

Related Links

https://www.abaco.com

