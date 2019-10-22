New 3U VPX Graphics/Video/GPGPU Board from Abaco Systems Brings High Performance to Demanding Electronic Warfare Applications

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaco Systems today announced the GR5 3U VPX rugged video/graphics and GPGPU card, further extending the range of options available and providing customers with the ability to choose exactly the right solution for the specific application.

The GR5 is designed to support the video, graphics and GPGPU requirements of the most demanding SIGINT, ISR, situational awareness and radar applications, among others. It is also appropriate for deployment in harsh industrial/commercial environments.

Based on the NVIDIA® Pascal™ Quadro P2000 GPU with 768 cores, 4GBytes of GDDR5 memory and CUDA® support, the GR5 offers exceptional graphics and GPGPU capability, and is capable of delivering up to 2.3 TeraFLOPS of floating point performance.

The GR5 supports two DisplayPort™ 1.2 (4K @ 60Hz) and two single-link DVI-D ports (1,920 x 1,200 @ 60Hz), or four single-link DVI-D outputs. The two single link DVI-D ports ensure DVI pin-compatibility with Abaco's GRA112D and GRA113D 3U VPX graphics boards, providing customers with a straightforward, cost-effective upgrade to the higher performance and increased longevity of the new board.

"Not only does the GR5 significantly strengthen our range of graphics/video/GPGPU platforms – it also strengthens our complete 3U VPX offering, reinforcing Abaco's position as a one stop shop for customers who prefer the convenience of working with a single supplier," said Peter Thompson, Vice President, Product Management at Abaco Systems. "By providing support for legacy graphics interfaces as well as the most recent, it also reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with the simple technology insertion opportunities that minimize their long term cost of ownership."

The GR5 supports PCI Express™ 3.0 (x16, x8 or x4 lane configurations) when mated with compatible Abaco single board computers.

The new platform is supported by NVIDIA's software and library stack including NVIDIA CUDA 10, OpenCL 1.2, DirectX® 12, OpenGL and H.265 (HEVC)/H.264 hardware encode/decode. Windows® and Linux® drivers are provided for x86-based platforms.

The GR5 is designed to withstand high temperature, shock and vibration environments and meets MIL-STD-810G standards. It is available in both air- and conduction cooled formats.

This latest addition to Abaco's growing video/graphics capability joins the recently-announced rugged 3U VPX GR2 and GR4 video and graphics cards. The GR4 features full video capture and output, while the GR2 provides a cost-effective alternative for customers only requiring video output. As well as graphics and video applications, both are ideal for GPGPU applications that can leverage the enormously parallel nature of the Pascal architecture, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, autonomous systems and high performance embedded computing (HPEC) applications such as ISR, C4ISR and remote sensing/analysis.

