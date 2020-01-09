New 47-gene solid tumor panel from Pillar Biosciences now available for research use

NATICK, Mass., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar Biosciences, the productivity-focused genomics company, today announced that the Pillar® ONCO/Reveal™ Solid Tumor Panel, a 47-gene enrichment assay is now available for research use.

The key technology behind the panel is Pillar's SLIMamp® enrichment chemistry. SLIMamp® uses primers that are designed to form stem loops to suppress unwanted amplicons during PCR amplification, enabling multiplexed NGS library preparation in a single tube.

The panel, which was licensed from Columbia University Irving Medical Center (CUIMC), was originally developed by Dr. Helen Fernandes, co-director of the Laboratory of Personalized Genomic Medicine. The test received conditional approval in May and, has now been awarded full approval from the New York State Department of Health. The panel is available from Pillar for research use as the ONCO/Reveal™ Solid Tumor Panel.

"We're very excited to see a panel that uses our technology approved," said Dr. Gang Song, founder and CEO of Pillar Biosciences. "We hope that licensing the panel for research use with a variety of sequencing platforms will enable researchers worldwide to interrogate solid tumors even when sample quality and quantity is limited."

About Pillar Biosciences Research Panels

Research-use-only (RUO) panels sold by Pillar (including the ONCO/Reveal Solid Tumor Panel) are neither intended for use in clinical investigations or diagnosis, nor are they intended for validation as laboratory developed tests. Pillar Biosciences does not assist in performing validation or verification of test performance for clinical diagnostic use.

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is a clinical cancer diagnostics company based in Boston, Massachusetts and Shanghai, China. Our automatable variant detection technologies deliver robust results with rapid turnaround times through streamlined NGS workflows. Today, our SLIMamp®- and PiVAT®-based products help high-throughput laboratories boost their research productivity. Regulatory approval for clinical panels is pending.

Learn more at https://pillar-biosciences.com.

