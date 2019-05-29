New 4D Adventure at Meteor Crater. Journey into Space on the STS Barringer

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meteor Crater invites young and old on a space flight mission to save the Earth. Join Commander Perseus and First Officer Jackie, as they fly down into the Crater, and then off into space to intersect an asteroid that is on a collision course with Earth.

By combining HD film with special effects and full motion seats, guests enjoy a one-of-a-kind 4D experience on an epic journey through space. Located in the Meteor Crater Discovery Center.

The Crater Visitor Center currently provides:

Interactive Museum and Discovery Center

Impact, the Mystery of Meteor Crater, a big screen movie

Observation decks for spectacular views of the Crater

Guided Rim Tours (weather permitting)

New Expanded Gift and Rock Shop

The Blasted Bistro Restaurant

Meteor Crater is 35 miles east of Flagstaff on Interstate 40. Nearly one mile across, 2.4 miles in circumference and more than 550 feet deep, it is the best-preserved meteorite impact site on Earth!

See where Apollo Astronauts trained at Meteor Crater. Join us in celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the First Man to walk on the moon. For a limited time, starting early June, we will have an original Apollo Astronaut space suit on display.

Meteor Crater is open daily 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. For more information call 800-289-5898 or visit our website at meteorcrater.com

Meteor Crater, the world's best preserved meteorite impact site on Earth, is spectacular result of a collision that rocked the American Southwest approximately 50,000 years ago with the energy of more than 20 million tons of TNT. Meteor Crater offers an interactive educational experience for the entire family in a beautiful, natural setting. The Meteor Crater Visitor Center is located on the rim of the Crater. The fully air-conditioned building features an 80 seat Widescreen theater, indoor crater viewing area, Crater Trail access, Interactive Discovery Center, Artifacts and Exhibits, Gift Store and Rock Shop, and Food Service. Elevators and ADA accessibility are available for guests with special needs.

Media Contact:

Lanah Butterfield

Meteor Crater Enterprises

P.O. Box 30940, Flagstaff, AZ 86003

928-289-5898

lanah@meteorcrater.com

Image file library:

https://mediaimpressions.sharefile.com/d-sb964d0a2d33487e8

SOURCE Meteor Crater

