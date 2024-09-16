New $5 T-Pain For Real Meal Now Available at Checkers & Rally's Nationwide

Get that T-Pain flavor with this limited-time meal deal featuring new BBQ-inspired menu items starting at just five bucks; plus, the chance to see T-Pain live in concert

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, the drive-thru restaurant brand known for craveable food at an irresistible value, is turning up the volume with bold flavor and an unbeatable collaboration featuring Grammy Award-winning American singer, songwriter and record producer T-Pain. Starting today through November 17, guests can indulge in the $5 T-Pain For Real Meal, a new value-packed combo that will be music to your taste buds.

T-Pain For Real Meal

The meal features your choice of the classic Checker/Rallyburger OR the new BBQ Spicy Chicken Sandwich, which is Checkers & Rally's Spicy Chicken sandwich, topped with melty American cheese, Sweet N' Smoky BBQ sauce and pickles on a toasted bun. PLUS, a small fry, 16-ounce soft drink AND new 8-piece BBQ Chicken Bites, dusted with BBQ seasoning - starting at just $5.

"I'm a big fan of Checkers & Rally's. It's one of my go-to spots, so this partnership and collaboration just made a lot of sense for me and something that I'm genuinely excited about. The fact that I get to have my own meal there is crazy! You are not going to want to miss out on the BBQ inspired T-Pain For Real Meal," said T-Pain. "This partnership is like a dream collab track that you just know is going to be a hit, especially since it's available starting at only five dollars, so everyone better be ready to get down with the new T-Pain For Real Meal."

Guests can also enjoy the new T-Pain Cheesy Bacon BBQ Buford, which features two large hand-seasoned all-beef patties stacked up with melty Swiss cheese, crispy onion tanglers, melted cheddar cheese, three strips of bacon and Sweet N' Smoky BBQ sauce all on a toasted bakery style bun.

To further celebrate this epic collaboration, Checkers & Rally's is hosting a sweepstakes that will grant two lucky winners the chance to win big, including a trip to Nashville to see T-Pain live in concert at the Pinnacle next year. Each prize package will include two concert tickets, round-trip airfare and a one-night hotel stay. Guests can enter by scanning the QR code on the T-Pain For Real Meal bag or visiting the official sweepstakes website, TpainForRealMeal.com.

"T-Pain is not only a well-respected and highly successful artist, his audience perfectly overlaps with our core consumer, and he is actually a frequent guest of Checkers and Rally's!" said Scott Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants. "T-Pain's skills as a professional drift driver and his love for cars make this a no-brainer given the car culture heritage of our brands. This collaboration will resonate with all who are fans of T-Pain, his music and drifting, but it also provides them with a delicious meal at an unbeatable price."

The T-Pain For Real Meal and associated menu items will be available for a limited time at participating Checkers & Rally's locations nationwide.

For more information, hours of operation or to treat yourself to these new menu items for a limited time at participating Checkers or Rally's locations, please visit Checkers.com.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With almost 800 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

About T-Pain

T-Pain has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of culture itself. He's sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and captivated the world with his charismatic live performances, earning a reputation as a global phenomenon. The artist's recent viral sensations On Top of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose) (based on acclaimed covers album On Top of The Covers ), and powerful singles "On This Hill" and "Dreaming" are out now via his own Nappy Boy Entertainment. Since emerging in 2004, the Tallahassee trailblazer's influence has transcended generations in music and more; the iconic artist won the first season of FOX's The Masked Singer after stunning audiences with his soulful, non-Auto-Tuned voice, and he boasts one of the most-watched Tiny Desk sessions and Hot Ones interviews of all time. He shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, head of his own Nappy Boy Entertainment and Nappy Boy Automotive, podcast host, director and editor, expert drift driver, actor, author and spokesperson. Recipient of the 2023 Soul Train Legend Award and current Billboard cover artist , the in-demand collaborator recently teamed with Jelly Roll to re-imagine Toby Keith's "Should've Been A Cowboy;" and the track landed on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart (marking the first time T-Pain has appeared there during his illustrious career). His song with Meghan Trainor, "Been Like This," is still climbing the Top 40 Chart. He'll continue rolling out more new music, performing as a resident artist at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub (Resorts World Las Vegas) and is currently on tour with Pitbull on the Party After Dark Tour. For more information, please visit www.tpain.com.

