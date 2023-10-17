New 5th Generation Chemistry from Fluent BioSciences Eliminates Key Limitations of Single Cell Analysis, Achieving 64% Improved Sensitivity

News provided by

Fluent BioSciences

17 Oct, 2023, 15:43 ET

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent BioSciences, a leading life sciences company dedicated to transforming single-cell analysis with innovative, cost-effective, and scalable solutions, announces the launch of the new PIPseq T10 v5.0 Kit. This fifth-generation kit introduces groundbreaking advancements in single-cell analysis, including unique transcript counting through conserved intrinsic molecular features. This new chemistry offers researchers the ability to profile up to 10,000 cells per reaction with a 64% improvement in identified genes per cell compared to previous V4.0PLUS kits.

"At Fluent BioSciences, we're committed to empowering researchers with the tools they need to make groundbreaking discoveries. With this latest innovation, we've not only improved sensitivity but also simplified the entire workflow. We're excited about the impact the PIPseq T10 v5.0 Kit will have on advancing scientific knowledge and accelerating high quality data," states CEO Brian McKernan.

The PIPseq T10 v5.0 Kit offers several additional key advantages, including the new modular design accommodating diverse library preparation methods, thus ensuring a seamless and customizable workflow. The T10 V5.0 kit simplifies the customer experience with user-friendly protocols and streamlines the research process for enhanced efficiency and ease of use.  The highly desired T10 V5.0 x 8 reaction configuration grants researchers unmatched flexibility to tailor the kit to their specific research needs.

For more information on the T10 V5.0 kit or to explore the PIPseq technology, please contact our team at [email protected].

Fluent BioSciences is a biotechnology company with a mission to revolutionize the understanding of biology and disease through accessible, affordable, and scalable solutions for every laboratory from research to the clinic.  Fluent's breakthrough scRNA-seq technology, PIPseq, allows the power of high quality single-cell biology by providing scalable, cost-effective, and easy to implement scRNA-seq solutions.

SOURCE Fluent BioSciences

Also from this source

Fluent BioSciences Awarded NIH SBIR Grant to Revolutionize Single Cell Analysis

Fluent BioSciences, a cutting edge life sciences company leading the charge in revolutionizing single cell analysis through simple, cost-effective,...

Fluent BioSciences Partners with Genspace to Unleash the Power of PIPseq™: Empowering Community Scientists to Transform Genomic Research

Fluent BioSciences, a life science tools company, delivering single-cell technology to laboratories across the United States and abroad, collaborates ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.