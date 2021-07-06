New $60 Home Product Prevents Basement Flooding and Saves Thousands on Foundation Repair

SALT LAKE CITY, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Home Products, a Salt Lake City startup, has created a new product that will help prevent basement flooding after heavy rains: The AutoSpout.

The AutoSpout is a downspout extension that automatically lowers during rainfall and rises back into place when the gutters empty. With a few screws, it easily connects to the bottom of existing downspouts and discharges rainwater nearly five feet away from a building's foundation, without batteries or external power.

The AutoSpout lowers automatically during rainfall. The AutoSpout automatically rises back into place after gutters empty.

Most houses have gutter systems that collect rain at the roof, routing water to the downspout at the base of the building. Often, this is where the system ends, causing puddling on the ground and directing water back under the home. This is a problem that can cause foundation damage, settling, and the growth of mold and mildew.

"I bought my first home in 2015. A year later our basement flooded when one of those flexible plastic downspout extenders failed at its job," said founder Rusten Gomez. "Currently the market offers downspout extenders that are too short, too flexible, require you to move them, and generally just get in the way of everyday life. When it rains you need to make sure current solutions are aimed down. When you're doing yard work, you need to move it out of the way. And if you want your lawn to stay alive, you need to keep moving them so they don't kill your grass. Anyone who has tried existing downspout extensions knows that these products are ugly, time-consuming, and inefficient. When the alternatives are to spend time and money installing French drains, repairing an eroded foundation, or fixing a flooded basement, there's a hole in the market. That's why I invented the AutoSpout."

The AutoSpout is a simple, efficient mechanical solution that relies solely on gravity, lowering to release water when the cistern fills and returning when empty. It is made in America from 100% recyclable materials.

The AutoSpout founding team is estimated to exceed their $25,000 Kickstarter crowdfunding goal by campaign close on July 15. All funds raised will be used to manufacture and promote the AutoSpout.

To learn more about the AutoSpout, visit autospout.com . To purchase the AutoSpout on Kickstarter, go to Tinyurl.com/autospout before July 15.

Contact: Bailey Brooks, CMO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 541.521.0496

www.autospout.com

SOURCE Alchemy Home Products