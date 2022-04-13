New 65+ Primary Care Clinic Raising The Standard For Healthcare in Merritt Island

Patient-Focused Health Network, VIPcare, Opens Second Primary Care Clinic in Brevard County to Provide Better Health to the Medicare Advantage Community

TAMPA, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPcare, a patient-focused primary care network based in Florida, is excited to announce the opening of their new local clinic in Merritt Island. This will be their second clinic location within Brevard County.

With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on community health resulting in a national epidemic of delayed health screenings and worsened chronic conditions, VIPcare has adapted to the risks and has remained committed to delivering the first line of care in communities. In addition, they have successfully and safely maintained continuity of care to their patients with both preventive and routine care.

"We're thrilled to be opening a second location in Brevard County," VIPcare's Medical Director Dr. Sangeeta Hans said. "Because we keep our physician panels small to be able to provide quality care, our new Merritt Island location will allow us to provide 5-star care to even more of the Medicare Advantage population in the area as well as provide two convenient locations for beneficiaries to select from."

VIPcare uses a model that puts quality time spent between a doctor and patient at the forefront. By spending more time with the physician, VIPcare believes patients will get more thorough diagnoses and treatments, leading to a better quality of life and less time spent in the hospital.

Unlike other healthcare providers, VIPcare encourages patients to see their physicians often where highly specialized care is created just for them and their specific needs.

In efforts to guide patients to Better Health, VIPcare helps to eliminate potential health care burdens during this time of uncertainty by offering services including same-day appointments, transportation assistance to and from clinics, and virtual visits when needed. VIPcare physicians are dedicated to always doing what needs to be done to provide a better experience and the highest quality of care to their patients. They believe in quality, not quantity.

VIPcare primary care physicians walk side-by-side with their patients, providing them with access to comprehensive health care services allowing them to take a proactive role in their own health care journey.

The new VIPcare clinic, which is located at 1445 N Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, 32953 is now accepting patients who receive Medicare Advantage plan benefits. Those interested can call the office at 321-587-0714 or visit getvipcare.com to learn more.

About VIPcare

Serving communities for more than 15 years, VIPcare operates over 45 clinics throughout Florida. With 65+ providers, VIPcare cares for more than 23,000 Medicare Advantage beneficiaries utilizing a high-touch population health management approach that prioritizes spending quality time with the physician. By focusing on a senior care model and increasing access to high-quality care, VIPcare's model is at the forefront of the future of healthcare, as opposed to the current system the healthcare organization refers to as "sick care." VIPcare patients are encouraged to see the doctor often instead of only when they are sick, contributing to their success towards patient outcomes.

