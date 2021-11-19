New 6th Edition of Valuing a Business Publication Available for Pre-Order

RESTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The go-to valuation guide for more than 30 years has been updated with need-to-know information about taxes, financial reporting, compliance and more, is now available for pre-order.

When it was first published in 1981, Valuing a Business set a new standard in business publishing. Now in its sixth edition, this landmark guide is essential for anyone involved in business valuation―from CEOs, accountants, and lawyers to judges, financial planners, and small-business owners.

Updates include:

Many new court decisions from the last 12 years shedding new light on aspects of valuation

Checklists for reviewing reports―perfect for practitioners and attorneys

Risk-measurement methods for estimating cost of capital

Data sources for estimating discounts for lack of control, liquidity, and marketability

New chapters on fairness opinions/solvency opinions and valuation of REITs

The publication is available for pre-order online at www.appraisers.org/VAB6.

Pricing is $95 for ASA members and $105 for non-members and includes a $10 shipping & handling fee for domestic orders. A special $5 off savings is available for pre-orders prior to March 22, 2022 by using promo code VAB$AVE during checkout. Additional discounts are available for enterprises or organizations wishing to purchase 5 or more copies.

Valuing a Business was originally authored by legendary business valuer and life ASA member, Shannon P. Pratt, FASA, ARM. The new 6th edition is being published by McGraw Hill with underwriting sponsored by ASA's Educational Foundation. All proceeds benefit education, research and charitable activities to advance the appraisal profession.

Fellow Accredited Senior Appraiser and senior member of the team that championed the publication, Roger J. Grabowski, FASA, noted the updated Valuing a Business covers both the concepts of business valuation and practices for doing it right. He continued by saying, "It is the most comprehensive book designed to be read by both valuers and non-valuers, providing guidance from over sixty contributing authors on nearly every aspect of valuation. The Sixth Edition continues the easy to read style that has been the hallmark of Shannon's books."

ASA CEO, Johnnie White, stated "The Society is honored to continue this publication's legacy and impact, not only for today's business valuers and allied professionals, but also for a new generation of appraisers through the support of the Foundation."

