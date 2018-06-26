New 70-Mile Transmission Line Energized In Indiana To Improve Regional Reliability, Expand Access To Renewable Energy And Other Resources

"This collaborative project with AEP, Duke and NIPSCO strengthens the reliability of the energy system for customers and provides a new pathway for delivering renewable energy, such as wind power, to all customers in the region," said Lisa Barton, executive vice president, AEP Transmission.

The Greentown-Reynolds project is one of 17 priority Multi-Value Projects (MVPs) identified by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. (MISO), which controls and operates the transmission grid for all or parts of 15 Midwest U.S. states, including Indiana, and the Canadian province of Manitoba. These priority projects together support regional reliability, broaden access to renewable energy and help ensure customers have access to affordable energy delivery options.

"The improvements we're making to the energy grid in this area allow us to provide better service to customers and meet their desire for access to cleaner energy," said Violet Sistovaris, NIPSCO president.

The Greentown-Reynolds line and substation upgrades represent a $347 million investment in the region's transmission system.

The Greentown-Reynolds line is the first phase of Pioneer Transmission's 290-mile plan to connect Duke Energy's Greentown Station to AEP's Rockport Station east of Evansville, Indiana.

"With the Pioneer project, we are making significant improvements to the energy delivery system for customers in Indiana and beyond, creating a more efficient link between the region's power plants and allowing for the integration of renewables and other new technologies on the grid," said Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Transmission Holdings.

Pioneer Transmission, LLC is a joint venture formed by Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) and American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) to build and operate approximately 290 miles of 765-kilovolt (kV) transmission lines and related facilities in Indiana. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., with approximately 29,000 employees and a generating capacity of 49,500 megawatts. AEP, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, delivers electricity to more than 5.4 million customers in 11 states and operates the nation's largest electricity transmission system. Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), with headquarters in Merrillville, Indiana, is Indiana's largest natural gas distribution company and the second-largest electric distribution company, serving approximately 810,000 natural gas and 460,000 electric customers across 32 counties.

SOURCE Pioneer Transmission, LLC