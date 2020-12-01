New 90-Tooth Ratcheting Wrenches Address Mechanics' Need for More Length, More Teeth, and More Access
SPARKS, Md., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional automotive technicians and industrial mechanics are always looking for an edge. And when they get what they're looking for, they want more. That's what motivated GEARWRENCH to launch the latest evolution in its 90-tooth platform with 66 new ratcheting wrenches in the two most popular styles – combination and flex-head combination – and 8 new sets.
GEARWRENCH introduced its 90-tooth line at the beginning of 2020, and these new combination and flex-head options further add to that line. And it's not just about the number of teeth. The new
GEARWRENCH 90-tooth ratcheting wrenches showcase improvements in five key areas:
- 90-tooth design | Creates a 4-degree swing arc to work in tighter spaces
- Longer beams | Improve reach and provide better leverage
- Thicker beams | Provide better ergonomics and improved comfort
- Dual-direction off-corner loading | Reduces fastener rounding
- Superior size marking legibility | Large, color-filled markings for easy identification, with molten orange for metric sizes and black for SAE
All ratcheting wrenches are finished in professional full-polish chrome that's easy to handle and easy to clean. The 12-point ratcheting box end easily fits on 6- or 12-point fasteners with a dual-direction off-corner loading design that reduces fastener rounding.
There are 36 open-stock combination ratcheting wrenches available in metric sizes (6mm-25mm) and SAE sizes (1/4"-1-1/4"), as well as four sets ranging from 10 to 16 pieces. For flex-heads, there are 30 open-stock options in metric (8mm-25mm) and SAE sizes (1/4"-1"), with four set options ranging from 10 to 16 pieces. Sets come with color-matched wrench racks (molten orange for metric, black for SAE) to stay organized.
About GEARWRENCH®
GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools.
About Apex Tool Group
Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.
