New 90-Tooth Ratcheting Wrenches Address Mechanics' Need for More Length, More Teeth, and More Access

GEARWRENCH 90-tooth ratcheting wrenches showcase improvements in five key areas:

90-tooth design | Creates a 4-degree swing arc to work in tighter spaces

Longer beams | Improve reach and provide better leverage

Thicker beams | Provide better ergonomics and improved comfort

Dual-direction off-corner loading | Reduces fastener rounding

Superior size marking legibility | Large, color-filled markings for easy identification, with molten orange for metric sizes and black for SAE

All ratcheting wrenches are finished in professional full-polish chrome that's easy to handle and easy to clean. The 12-point ratcheting box end easily fits on 6- or 12-point fasteners with a dual-direction off-corner loading design that reduces fastener rounding.

There are 36 open-stock combination ratcheting wrenches available in metric sizes (6mm-25mm) and SAE sizes (1/4"-1-1/4"), as well as four sets ranging from 10 to 16 pieces. For flex-heads, there are 30 open-stock options in metric (8mm-25mm) and SAE sizes (1/4"-1"), with four set options ranging from 10 to 16 pieces. Sets come with color-matched wrench racks (molten orange for metric, black for SAE) to stay organized.

About GEARWRENCH®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

