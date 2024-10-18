New AAPL Book Hits the Shelves, Decoding Private Equity in Healthcare

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising influence of private equity (PE) in the United States healthcare system has sparked concerns about patient care, cost, and quality. A new book published by the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) clarifies this shift and addresses critical challenges faced by the industry.

Private Equity and Healthcare: Leadership, Economics, and Trends for the Future, by Max Reiboldt, CPA, offers an unparalleled exploration of PE in healthcare.

Joined by a distinguished team of contributors, this book is not a one-size-fits-all solution but provides readers with the skills to make informed decisions by objectively discussing the pros and cons of PE transactions in healthcare. Readers will learn from industry experts through clear, unbiased, and fact-based analysis, enabling them to tackle PE challenges head-on.

"The rise of private equity in healthcare underscores the need for physicians to fully understand its impact. While financial investments can drive innovation and efficiency, our commitment to quality patient care must remain unwavering," said Peter Angood, MD, FRCS (C), FACS, MCCM, FAAPL(Hon), president and CEO of AAPL. "Private Equity and Healthcare is an essential resource for navigating these changes while prioritizing patient well-being."

Max Reiboldt, CPA, is the Chairman of Coker. He has decades of experience in understanding and solving the complexities healthcare providers, health systems, and PE investors face. Through his hands-on approach and open communication style, he has become a trusted advisor nationwide.

Contributing authors include John Reiboldt, Mark Reiboldt, Ryan Grey, Andy Sobcyzk, and Taylor Cowart of Coker, and Chad Eckhardt, an attorney at Frost Brown Todd.

Private Equity and Healthcare: Leadership, Economics, and Trends for the Future is available now at https://www.physicianleaders.org/publications/books/private-equity-and-healthcare-leadership-economics-and-trends-for-the-future?v=43629959151796.

About the American Association for Physician Leadership

The core philosophy of the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is that leadership is learned. AAPL is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

