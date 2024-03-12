New AARP Poll: Women Ages 40+ Emerge as a Decisive Force in Shaping the Future of California

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California women voters ages 40-plus – an influential voting bloc in the state – are highly motivated to vote. As the general election draws near, nearly 80% of women voters are ready to cast their ballots, driven by a desire for change and new leadership, and a range of issues, according to a new AARP California survey.

Conducted in late 2023 with more than 1,600 participants, the survey She's the Difference California reveals that the top issues for women voters include threats to democracy (85%), voting rights (84%), jobs and the economy (84%), education (83%) and division in the country (82%).

"Women voters ages 40 and older are mobilizing to shape the future of California with the power of their vote," said Nancy McPherson, AARP California State Director. "She's the Difference California reveals that they do not feel like state elected officials understand the problems of everyday people like them, and they are ready for political leaders who will listen to their concerns around financial security, healthcare, and housing stability."

The survey shows that women voters are concerned that elected officials are not meeting their needs—more than 60% saying the government is doing just fair or a poor job at understanding their everyday challenges.

Additional key findings include:

Women voters express widespread financial unease.

49% of women say they are less financially secure than they expected at this age.

31% are worried about being able to afford their home in the coming year.

Women express that the most helpful financial support now and in the future includes lowering the cost of food, protecting Social Security, lowering the cost of utilities, decreasing taxes, and lowering the cost of healthcare.

In the context of aging, women voters are concerned about healthcare and financial stability.

71% are concerned about affordable healthcare.

68% are worried about access to affordable long-term care and only 15% are confident about their ability to pay for it.

Few say that Social Security, savings, and retirement accounts will fully cover their financial needs, yet a majority expect they'll rely on these sources in the future.

When evaluating a candidate, women have key considerations.

92% of women say a candidate's values are important, followed by experience (77%), and political party or ideology (75%).

Fewer than half say that a candidate's family, personal attributes, and religion are very important factors.

Women voters ages 40 and older are a critical voting demographic. In California, they make up more than one-third of the voters likely to cast a ballot in the November 2024 election, according to records from Political Data, Inc.

Survey Methodology:

On behalf of AARP, Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates conducted a survey of 1,611 California women voters ages 40 and over regarding election, policy, and social issues in California. This survey has a margin of error of ± 3.1% and includes oversamples of LGBTQ+ voters, Latina voters, Asian American and Pacific Islander voters, and African American voters. She's the Difference: California builds upon ongoing AARP national research that explores the attitudes, fears, and hopes of over 2,000 women voters across the country.

To view the survey findings, visit aarp.org/ShesTheDifferenceCA.

