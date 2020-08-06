New Academic Student Planner Designed to Deliver Significant Gains for Early Adolescents

"Navigating the COVID-19 educational challenges with my students inspired me to create Student Planner Plus," said Daugherty. "Students in 5 th -9 th grade are at a critical stage for developing executive functioning skills. It's so crucial for early adolescents to cultivate these skills as their brains work to solidify lasting cognitive proficiencies. It's my hope that the careful design of Student Planner Plus will be a game-changer for students and parents as students progress into independent, high-functioning young adults."

Fifth through ninth grade is an important time in which students' brains undergo rapid maturation. The prefrontal cortex, in particular, does not fully develop until one's mid-twenties. This part of the brain is responsible for executive function skills such as attention, decision making, emotional regulation, self-monitoring, organization, planning and time management – all critical life competencies.

The Student Planner Plus features:

Weekly and monthly planning formats to write down assignments for each subject, estimate the time needed, and jot down the materials which will help them to do their best work

A template for students to reflect on the work they've done at the end of each week – rating efforts on a given week from one to five stars and reviewing homework assignments turned in on time

A goal planner for students to plan out weekends to allot time for school tasks, social events, and rest

"Student Planner Plus would be an invaluable asset during normal times, but with students needing to complete their work without the structure of a classroom setting, and parents trying to maintain their own work obligations from home, this planner is priceless," said Chatham Anastasi, middle school teacher. "I see how students struggle to get assignments done on time. Student Plus Planner is an incredible solution to help them with these very age appropriate difficulties."

For every planner sold, Student Planner Plus will donate a planner to a student who does not have the resources (either through school or home) to buy one. This is a small step we can take together to make the world a bit more equitable.

For more information regarding purchasing, donations and the BuyOneGiveOne model, visit www.studentplannerplus.com.

About Student Planner Plus

Student Planner Plus was created in 2020 by school psychologist, Ashley Daugherty, after the Covid-19 pandemic caused severe disruption to her students' academic lives. She saw increased need to give students a way to stay on track while they did their daily school work from home. Daugherty, who recently acquired her Masters and Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in School Psychology from Northeastern University, currently works as a school psychologist at a Boston public middle school.

