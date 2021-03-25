New Academy Board Member Welcomed at The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research

AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance is proud to announce that Cameron Alford, UACRM, ARM, Jill M. Bisco, Ph.D., CIC, CRM, CSRM, Pamela B. Kusma, CIC, Richard L. McCathron, CIC, and Peter van Aartrijk, CIC have accepted their nominations to serve on the Board of Directors for The National Alliance Research Academy. The newly appointed members bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will support the organization's mission to bring current trends, relevant data, and valuable reference materials to support the success of designees and participants.

William J. Hold, MBA, CRM, CISR, President & CEO of The National Alliance, stated, "We welcome our new Board members and are elated that individuals with this level of industry expertise and experience will help us reach our goals and objectives for the coming years. They join us at an extremely exciting time of growth and transformation. With the addition of these new members, this diverse and capable team will help create endless opportunities for The National Alliance to provide incredible learning experiences for insurance and risk management professionals nationwide."

Serving as the research and development branch of The National Alliance, The Academy conducts and publishes practical research on all aspects of risk management and the insurance industry and provides critical data for agencies, companies, and professionals. The Academy also assists educational institutions in their efforts to attract new people into the risk management and insurance industry through the University Associate Programs.

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, the nation's premier provider of advanced educational opportunities for insurance and risk management professionals, includes the Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC) Program, the Certified Risk Managers (CRM) Program, the Certified Insurance Service Representatives (CISR) Program, the Certified Personal Risk Managers Program (CPRM), the Certified School Risk Managers (CSRM) Program, the Dynamics Sales Training Series, and The National Alliance Research Academy. For more information, contact The National Alliance, P.O. Box 27027, Austin, Texas 78755-2027; 800-633-2165; website: www.TheNationalAlliance.com.

