New Accelerate Pheno® Landmark Study Validates Important Clinical Benefits to Be Presented at ECCMID 2021

TUCSON, Ariz., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) today announced that it will have 3 data presentations from its Improving Outcomes and Antibiotic Stewardship (IOAS) Study at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) to be held July 9–12, 2021. The purpose of this landmark study is to compare data before and after implementation of the Accelerate Pheno system across several hospitals to determine the effects of the system on treating patients with bloodstream infections.

The ePoster presentations are from real-world clinical use of the Accelerate Pheno system in diverse health systems and include endpoints for microbiology test turnaround time, antimicrobial use, and a subgroup analysis that measured 30-day mortality. The data further highlight the clinical benefits of using the Accelerate Pheno system, with significant improvements in multiple endpoints, including a statistically significant reduction in 30-day mortality in the Accelerate Pheno arm (AXDX) versus standard of care testing arm (SOC) in a subset of patients on ineffective empirical antibiotic treatment (6.0% in AXDX vs. 15.9% in SOC).

The Company's presentations, which are available now on the ECCMID 2021 website, include:

Antimicrobial Use in Patients with Bloodstream Infections from 4 Hospitals in the IOAS Study: A Quasi-Experimental Multicenter Study of the Accelerate PhenoTest® BC Kit

Cedars-Sinai, University of Arkansas, Allegheny Health, University of Iowa

Abstract Number: 661

ePoster Session: S147-3c

Evaluating the Impact of the Accelerate PhenoTest® BC Kit (AXDX) on Patients with Bloodstream Infections Receiving Ineffective Empirical Antibiotic Treatment: IOAS Study Experience of 4 Hospitals

Cedars-Sinai, University of Arkansas, Allegheny Health, University of Iowa

Abstract Number: 664

ePoster Session: S138-2b

Impact of the Accelerate PhenoTest® BC Kit on Time to Results for Pathogens from Bloodstream Infections: IOAS (Improving Outcomes and Antibiotic Stewardship) Study Experience of 4 Hospitals

Cedars-Sinai, University of Arkansas, Allegheny Health, University of Iowa

Abstract Number: 758

ePoster Session: S147-3c

To view the presentations or more information, visit the ECCMID 2021 website at: https://www.eccmid.org/.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1–2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

