New Access Fixtures Outdoor Riding Arena LED Lighting Packages

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of commercial, industrial, and sports lighting, is introducing a comprehensive new line of outdoor riding arena LED lighting packages designed with budget and convenience in mind. The new LED lighting packages range from solutions for backyard riding arenas to professional arenas for training, horse shows, roping, barrel racing and even rodeo. Access Fixtures has taken the most popular riding arena sizes and developed lighting packages for each size. Luminaires for smaller size riding arenas use the affordable yet sturdy DOHU flood light fixtures, or the durable CARI 420-watt sports lighter. The larger riding arenas utilize APTI sports lighters, which are available in higher wattages. Custom solutions for large facilities such as those with grandstands are available too and use the STAD sports lighter. Poles specified include wood, steel, aluminum and fiberglass, which is available in heights up to 60'.

Access Fixtures Access Fixtures

"These outdoor arena LED lighting packages are a natural addition to our line of indoor arena LED lighting packages," says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. "Equestrians from varied backgrounds and with different requirements wanted LED arena lighting that was low to no maintenance and provided sufficient light for their application, as well as being affordable and easy to purchase. These new packages meet and exceed that need."

All Access Fixtures riding arena lighting packages feature luminaires that are housed in sturdy die cast aluminum housings. At a minimum, all fixtures used are rated IP66 against water, weather, dirt and dust. Luminaires used in the outdoor riding arena packages are L70 rated from 50,000 hours to up to 200,000 hours, and are guaranteed under a 5-year warranty. For more information about the outdoor riding arena LED lighting packages, equestrians may contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com .

Contact:

Clyde Porcella

8004689925

232527@email4pr.com

SOURCE Access Fixtures

Related Links

http://www.AccessFixtures.com

