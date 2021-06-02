New accessory is the first to make Apple HomePod Mini into a portable smart speaker

Kennedy Peterson, Product Manager at Mission states, "our new battery accessory gives you the freedom to take your HomePod Mini from room to room, into the garage, or even outside around your home. You can enjoy your HomePod Mini anywhere you have a WiFi or Bluetooth connection; the sky is virtually the limit!"

The new Battery Base accessory includes an innovative cord management system that enables the integration of the rechargeable battery system with HomePod Mini's USB Type C power cord. The base securely holds HomePod Mini and can be connected to any USB-C power adapter for charging and then simply unplugged when portability is desired.

Key features include:

Integrated rechargeable battery lasting up to 9 hours streaming music and about 20 hours in standby mode.

Integrated USB-C cable management system

Attaches effortlessly to the HomePod Mini without tools.

Mission Battery Base for HomePod Mini can be pre-ordered for $34.99 as part of a Kickstarter campaign now and will ship to customers in July.

For more information visit missionaccessories.com.

About Mission

Mission has been developing accessories for consumer electronics since 2014. Since the debut of a family of special USB power cables for streaming media players, we have developed a large portfolio of innovative accessory products. Our mission is to make your favorite devices better by creating innovative accessories that open up new usage cases, make them more convenient, or simply make them more aesthetically pleasing.

