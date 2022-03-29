New Accolades for Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group Attorneys

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group is pleased to announce that five of the firm's attorneys have been named to the Super Lawyers and Super Lawyers Rising Stars lists for 2022. Honorees for these prestigious recognitions are firm partners Bari Weinberger and Robyn Howlett, George Chehanske, all named Super Lawyers; and Ryan Russell and Hillary Piedra, named Super Laywers Rising Stars. Fewer than 5 percent of attorneys in the state receive these elite distinctions.

"We are incredibly honored. Super Lawyers is a peer reviewed award, and we truly feel the support and recognition from our family law community in being included. This recognition is incredibly meaningful to us," says certified matrimonial attorney Bari Weinberger, founder of Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas, including family law, who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

Family law attorneys with Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group have recently earned additional accolades for their exceptional legal work and client care. Among the firm's honored lawyers are:

Robyn Howlett and Bari Weinberger , named Best Lawyers in America, 2022

Bari Weinberger , recognized as a Top Mentoring Attorney, New Jersey Law Journal Legal Awards, 2022

Carmela Novi (partner) and Bari Weinberger , named New Jersey's Best Lawyers for Families

Mara Dooskin (partner), honored as a Top Lawyer for Bergen County , 2022

Mara Dooksin, named to National Academy of Family Law Attorney's Top 10 list for New Jersey

Additionally, Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group received the firm-wide distinction of being named a Best Law Firm in America for 2022. The award reflects both client and peer reviews of the firm.

"Our attorneys and our firm put in tremendous effort and dedication to provide our clients with world class legal care in their New Jersey family legal matters. We are delighted and humbled to have our work, individually and together as a team, recognized in so many different ways this year. It's affirming that our approach to guiding our clients works," notes Weinberger.

About Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group

With offices located in Parsippany, Bedminster, Freehold, Hackensack, and Mount Laurel, award-winning Weinberger Divorce & Family Law Group assists client throughout New Jersey in all their family law matters, including divorce, custody, alimony, domestic violence, adoption and all other family law matters. To experience the Weinberger difference, schedule an initial consultation with one of the firm's family law attorneys.

