New ACLS Report Highlights the Strength and Value of Teaching and Research in the Humanities and Social Sciences at American Community Colleges

Faculty Success Stories Encourage More Support for Research at Two-Year Colleges

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACLS has published The Promise of the Humanities at Community Colleges: Reflections from the Mellon/ACLS Community College Faculty Fellowship Program . This new report, the first ever native to the Manifold publishing platform for ACLS, highlights perspectives of 12 faculty fellows of the program on the unique ways humanities scholarship is practiced in the sector. The publication was made possible by a grant from the Mellon Foundation.

The Promise of the Humanities at Community Colleges is a new publication that highlights the perspectives of faculty at two-year colleges on the unique ways in which humanities scholarship is practiced in the sector.

As of Spring 2025, 4.4 million students were enrolled in community colleges in the United States, making it the largest growth area in higher education. Community college faculty operate in a distinct ecosystem that includes heavy teaching loads, highly diverse student populations, deep connections to the local community, and budgetary challenges. ACLS commissioned this collection of essays to share the perspectives of scholars who balance teaching-intensive schedules and find time for bold research projects and transformative pedagogies. The collection also champions humanistic research as a public good at a time when related disciplines are often under-resourced or dismissed as lacking in value.

"Community colleges continue to serve as the backbone of American higher education, serving a wide variety of learners across ethnic, economic, and age groups," said ACLS Program Officer Nike Nivar Ortiz . "With this report, we hope to showcase the important role of the humanities and social sciences at these vital institutions, and the impact of providing more time and resources for faculty research."

Representing a wide variety of disciplines and institutional profiles, the essays are organized around four main themes: research landscapes; student engagement and pedagogy; community engagement and public-facing work; and equitable practices. These first-hand perspectives explore system-wide issues and document research and curricular innovation, as well as opportunities for engaging in the research enterprise more broadly.

Between 2019 and 2022, the Mellon/ACLS Community College Faculty Fellowship Program supported 110 community college faculty members from colleges across the United States. This singular program recognized the vital contributions to scholarship, teaching, and local communities made by humanities and social science faculty teaching at two-year institutions.

All contributors to The Promise of the Humanities at Community Colleges are fellows of the program:

Lucha Arévalo F'22 , Río Hondo College

, Río Hondo College Cinder Cooper Barnes F'20 , Montgomery College

, Montgomery College Beth Baunoch F'20 , Community College of Baltimore County

, Community College of Baltimore County Santiago Andres Garcia F'19 , Los Angeles Trade-Technical College

, Los Angeles Trade-Technical College Prithi Kanakamedala F'21 , CUNY, Bronx Community College

, CUNY, Bronx Community College Megan Klein F'21 , Oakton College

, Oakton College Charlotte Lee F'22 , Berkeley City College

, Berkeley City College Sophie Maríñez F'21 , CUNY, Borough of Manhattan Community College

, CUNY, Borough of Manhattan Community College William Morgan F'20 , Lone Star College

, Lone Star College Katherine Rowell F'22 , Sinclair Community College

, Sinclair Community College Jaime Thomas F'21 , Cypress College

, Cypress College Jewon Woo F'19 , Lorain County Community College

The collection was edited by leaders in the community college sector who participated in the review and selection process of the program: Carmen Carrasquillo , Professor of English and Vice President of the Academic Senate, San Diego Miramar College; and Brian Stipelman , Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of Liberal Arts, Frederick Community College.

Publishing The Promise of the Humanities at Community Colleges on the ACLS Manifold instance enables scholars, administrators, and others to engage directly with this resource using the platform's annotation tools as they adapt recommendations on their own campuses.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 81 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS expands the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship.

SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies