New Acosta Report Details Changes in Consumer Eating Habits and Offers Insight into Post-Pandemic Dining Behaviors

"Eating at home became the norm during COVID-19. Our research found 31% of families have eaten dinner at home every day since COVID, compared to only 18% pre-pandemic. These shifts have significantly impacted the restaurant industry, leading to $240 billion in lost revenue and 110,000 restaurant closures, according to the National Restaurant Association," said Colin Stewart, Executive Vice President, Business Intelligence at Acosta. "Post-COVID, shoppers believe eating together as a family will continue, and 20% even say that it will increase. Consumers supported restaurants during COVID via curbside pickup, drive-thru and delivery options, but now that things are opening back up, timing for the return to indoor restaurant dining still remains to be seen. Thirty percent of those surveyed are not sure or think it will be longer than six months before they dine inside again."

Acosta's research provides insight into evolving eating trends and the impact of changing consumer behavior on the food and dining industries, as well as predictions for post-COVID dining including:

COVID Consumer Dining Habits

Since COVID, nearly two thirds of shoppers report cooking at home more and eating far more meals at home all the time. Forty-seven percent of adults ate breakfast at home every day since COVID vs. 37% pre-COVID. Fifty-three percent of kids ate breakfast at home every day since COVID vs. 48% pre-COVID. Forty percent of adults ate lunch at home every day since COVID vs. 26% pre-COVID. Forty-eight percent of kids ate lunch at home every day since COVID vs. 33% pre-COVID. Thirty-one percent of families ate dinner at home every day since COVID vs. 18% pre-COVID.



Post-Pandemic Eating Trends

Research indicates that post-COVID, eating together as a family will stay the same for 72% of all households, and 20% of households expect to increase this behavior.

When asked how long it will be until they eat inside a restaurant again, diners' answers varied. Thirty percent of shoppers are not sure or think it will be a while before they eat inside a restaurant again. Twenty-six percent of diners said they will be comfortable within the next week.

When eating out in the future, diners will be looking for lower priced meal options, safety precautions, promotions and healthy options. Fifty-one percent of diners will value lower prices the most when eating in restaurants. Forty-three percent of diners will value promotions and limited offers the most when eating in restaurants. Thirty-eight percent of diners will value increased safety features the most when eating in restaurants. Thirty-seven percent will value healthier options, including high protein, lower sugar or sugar-free, low calorie and locally grown meal choices the most when eating in restaurants.



Acosta's COVID Dining Journey: Eating at Home and Away From Home report was gathered via online surveys using the company's proprietary shopper community, conducted between March and April 2021.

About Acosta

Acosta is an integrated sales and marketing services provider that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace by delivering progressive solutions and exceptional service. With more than 90 years of experience, Acosta understands evolving consumer needs and helps its clients and customers stay a step ahead, fueling their accelerated performance. For more information, please visit https://www.acosta.com/.

SOURCE Acosta

Related Links

http://www.acosta.com

