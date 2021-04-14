New Acosta Report Explores the Rise in Frozen Foods Sales During COVID-19

"As COVID-19 set in, consumers began eating at home more out of necessity. To adapt, they searched for new ways to cook creatively — and for many, frozen foods were the answer," said Colin Stewart, Executive Vice President, Business Intelligence at Acosta. "Total frozen sales grew 20.6% from 2019 to 2020, outpacing the growth of total store and total edibles. Frozen foods have come a long way, and recent innovation has driven the appeal from mere convenience at the expense of taste and quality to something for every palate and dietary concern. The category's expanded offerings give consumers a quick and cost-friendly way to enjoy diverse dishes in the safety of their own homes."

Acosta's research provides insight into the rise of frozen food sales and associated changes in consumer demand due to COVID-19, along with predictions for post-pandemic sales, including:

Frozen Shopping and Dining Habits

Produce, pizza, snacks and entrees are the frozen food categories purchased more frequently during COVID-19 than pre-COVID, due to consumers cooking more at home, eating healthier and adhering to a budget.

Thirty-one percent of consumers purchased more fruit during COVID-19.



Twenty-nine percent of consumers purchased vegetables more during COVID-19.



Twenty-eight percent of consumers purchased more pizza and more snacks during COVID-19.



Twenty-seven percent of consumers purchased more entrees during COVID-19.

When consumers were asked how often they eat frozen foods for each meal occasion, dinner was the most popular time.

Fifty-nine percent of consumers eat frozen food for dinner often or nearly all of the time.



Forty-one percent of consumers eat frozen food for lunch often or nearly all of the time.



Thirty-eight percent of consumers eat frozen food for breakfast often or nearly all of the time.

Tightened Freezer Space

Increased buying of frozen foods made freezer space tight for many shoppers, leading to a 45% increase in freezer sales in 2020.

Twenty percent of consumers said they often ran out of freezer space during COVID-19.



Twenty-seven percent said they occasionally ran out of freezer space during COVID-19.

Post-Pandemic Predictions for Frozen Food

Post-COVID, the three most important in-store shopping factors for frozen foods among consumers will be low prices, product availability and lots of variety.

Fifty percent of total U.S. shoppers said low prices will be a top priority.



Forty-five percent of total U.S. shoppers said product availability will be a top priority.



Forty-two percent of total U.S. shoppers said lots of variety will be a top priority.

Frozen food shopping priorities varied by generational group.

Forty-eight percent of Boomers said promotions will be important to them post-pandemic, versus 37% of total U.S. shoppers.



Thirty-two percent of Gen Y and Gen Zers said convenient options will be important to them post-pandemic, versus 25% of total U.S. shoppers.

Acosta's Pandemic-Fueled Growth of Frozen Foods report was gathered via online surveys using the company's proprietary shopper community, conducted between February 17 and February 23, 2021. Additional facts were sourced from industry research, including research from Neilsen and allrecipes.com

About Acosta

Acosta is an integrated sales and marketing services provider that enables consumer packaged goods brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace by delivering progressive solutions and exceptional service. With more than 90 years of experience, Acosta understands evolving consumer needs and helps its clients and customers stay a step ahead, fueling their accelerated performance. For more information, please visit https://www.acosta.com/.

SOURCE Acosta

Related Links

http://www.acosta.com

