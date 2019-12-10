New Acosta Report Spotlights the Costly Effects of Tariffs on Consumers, Manufacturers and Retailers

Impact on Shoppers

Shoppers are already paying more for various grocery items, including six percent more on pork, five percent more on yogurt and writing tools/supplies and four percent more on fruit.

Most consumers (40 percent) view tariffs as a negative for the country.

Most shoppers are worried about price increases — only 11 percent of consumers reported not being concerned about tariffs making products more expensive.

Seven in 10 shoppers believe tariffs have increased prices on everyday grocery products.

Manufacturer Perspective

The impact on manufacturers is highly dependent on the product line, sourcing and manufacturing location. CPG companies with U.S. based manufacturing are gaining an advantage.

Providing adequate notice to retailers for price increases can be a struggle due to being at the mercy of government decisions, which often occur with limited or no notice.

Retailer Perspective

The level of willingness to accept price increases varies by retailer. Many expect manufacturers to bear the cost.

Most retailers compare potential price increases to their commodity costs on their private label items.

Acosta's The Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Grocery Industry report was compiled using industry data and proprietary information sources including online surveys of the company's proprietary shopper community, manufacturers and retailers. To access the full report, visit www.acosta.com/news.

About Acosta

Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The company provides a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets. For more information, please visit www.acosta.com.

