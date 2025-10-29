New Acquisition by Edmentum Creates Comprehensive Platform to Help Students Chart Their Path Beyond High School

The acquisition of MajorClarity unites career discovery, academic planning tools, CTE curricula, and certification prep for secondary students

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmentum announced its acquisition of MajorClarity, a tool that translates students' career discovery into actionable academic plans and postsecondary opportunities, from Paper. MajorClarity expands the Edmentum Career offering to become the only end-to-end solution connecting career discovery, academic planning, high-impact curricula, and certification preparation for both college-bound and career-ready pathways. Edmentum Career features 180+ CTE semesters with embedded durable skills , aligned to 57 multi-year pathways across grades 6-12. It enables students to build a deeper connection to their learning, engage in personalized career exploration, and successfully advance into relevant, desired next steps after graduation.

A recent study from Gallup, the Walton Family Foundation, and Jobs for the Future found that Gen Z students have little awareness of postsecondary options, especially the available choices other than paid work or earning a bachelor's degree—such as earning an associate's degree, gaining certifications, or pursuing an internship or apprenticeship. Further, fewer than 30% of high school students feel "very prepared" to pursue any of the postsecondary options they are considering. The combined MajorClarity and Edmentum Career solution addresses these challenges directly by taking students through the full sequence from identifying their interests and learning about aligned careers, all the way through to real postsecondary preparation―including completing a capstone course to solidify employability and studying two-year or four-year colleges and technical schools relevant to their preferred course of study.

"In the pursuit of college and career readiness for high school graduates, there has long been a gap between the vision—access and opportunity for all students, exposure to relevant and high-demand options, rigorous workforce-aligned learning, and the ability to enter into and succeed in both college and career—and the means for practical, scalable implementation. We believe those days are over," said Jamie Candee, President & CEO of Edmentum. "It is with tremendous enthusiasm that I announce Edmentum's acquisition of MajorClarity. This platform will combine with our robust Edmentum Career solution to transform school districts' vision of what they want to achieve, combined with their knowledge of what their curriculum and programs can support, into an actionable, sustainable system to ensure every learner is set up for postsecondary success."

Research shows that rates of engagement and hope increase as students participate in more career-connected learning (CCL) opportunities, and further recent data demonstrates that absenteeism decreases when students are more engaged. There's also evidence that strong CTE programs improve high school graduation rates and set students up for success, whether they choose postsecondary education or go directly into the labor market. This compelling data makes clear the value of expanding CCL access for all secondary students.

Importantly, students' success, including graduation rate and earnings, improves when they "concentrate" by taking at least three courses along a specific CTE pathway —a reality made possible by Edmentum's comprehensive approach. By starting career exploration in grade 6, students have an early opportunity to discover their interests—and, just as importantly, what they don't like—and then stack learning experiences over their secondary years.

"Student engagement begins with relevance, and is strengthened when students can see their schools' clear intentions behind building programs designed with the student and their future in mind. Put simply: give students the courses they want and they'll engage," added Candee. "We're excited that MajorClarity helps students make the connections between their interests, their academics, and the career they want to pursue. That's a strong foundation from which engagement and outcomes follow."

"We're thrilled to see MajorClarity join Edmentum, whose deep expertise and commitment to career-connected learning will enable the platform to reach even greater scale and impact," said Martina Tam, CEO of Paper. "This acquisition marks an exciting next chapter for MajorClarity and the districts it serves—while also allowing Paper to focus fully on our core mission: delivering measurable student growth through high-impact tutoring and AI-powered academic support. With scalable, research-backed programs like GROW, we're helping schools accelerate learning and ensure every student has the support to thrive."

There is intense interest in focused college and career readiness efforts, both in the United States and globally. According to an Advance CTE report, 40 U.S. states approved more than 152 policies promoting CTE in 2024—the most since 2019. Internationally, programs like the OECD's Career Readiness Project are intended to better prepare students for the evolving labor market.

Truly designing programs inclusively around both college and career readiness—as outlined in examples like Virginia's 3E accountability framework and Indiana's Graduation Pathways model (both built around preparing students for enrollment in higher education, employment, or enlistment in the military)—rather than allowing "college-ready" and "career-ready" to operate on separate tracks, can be challenging to enact at scale. MajorClarity and Edmentum Career are set up specifically to address districts' work toward these objectives, eliminating fragmented systems and bringing scalable, cost-effective, and comprehensive college and career readiness together.

Learn more about Edmentum Career and MajorClarity, as well as Edmentum Career: Trade Prep Powered by Interplay—immersive, job-ready training for nine in-demand skilled trades—by visiting edmentum.com

About Edmentum

Edmentum believes that every student deserves the opportunity to thrive everywhere learning occurs—whether they seek to catch up, stay on track, or chart their own path. When you pair Edmentum's comprehensive, research-backed learning acceleration solutions with empowered and supported educators, you can change the direction of students' lives. We partner with K-12 educators in all 50 states and 100+ countries worldwide to design, implement, and sustain the programs that deliver on this shared promise of learning acceleration for every student. Learn more at www.edmentum.com

About Paper

Paper is the outcomes-focused K-12 education platform, partnering with school districts across North America to deliver scalable, personalized academic support. Powered by AI and grounded in proven instructional strategies, Paper helps students build skills, accelerate growth, and gain lasting confidence. From high-impact tutoring with GROW to AI-powered live help and feedback, along with intelligent practice tools for math and literacy, Paper accelerates learning wherever support is needed most. Learn more at www.paper.co .

SOURCE Edmentum