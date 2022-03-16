New Acquisition Helps Tyme Commerce and Raydiant Take Their Partnership to the Next Level

New integration to greatly improve customer experience

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant's recent acquisition of Sightcorp, the anonymous audience analytics specialists for Digital Signage & Retail, in early 2022 is creating new synergies between Raydiant, the #1 in-location experience management platform, and Tyme Commerce, the comprehensive restaurant ordering platform.

"This is a very exciting moment for both Tyme and Sightcorp by Raydiant," said Omar Boukottaya, Co-Founder of Tyme Commerce. "Ever since we partnered up with Raydiant last year, we have been striving to maximize the value of our platforms to our merchants and customers. Now with the addition of AI audience insights, we are bringing the next level of personalization to all restaurants and brick and mortar locations."

Tyme and Sightcorp by Raydiant now have the opportunity to integrate their AI systems to enable all users of Tyme's self-checkout kiosk to create data-driven, personalized on-screen experiences and content that leads to increased customer satisfaction, engagement and conversion. Any hospitality and food & beverage business - restaurant, cafe, bar, fast food chain - can benefit from optimizing their ordering flow with customer insights. Such data can be used to create comprehensive buyer personas, understanding their preferences for items, and the manner in which they order. Demographic data can be effectively used to serve targeted upsells during the check-out process to increase overall basket size and value.

Restaurant owners can easily understand the ROI and effectiveness of their self-ordering kiosks by measuring the usage data in terms of how many customers use them, how long it takes them to complete a transaction, and what are the reasons for cart abandonment. The ability to understand customer behavior per buyer persona gives every physical venue the ultimate insight and tools to streamline their in-location experience from top to bottom.

"Having such a valuable data stream coming to our platform, we are excited to offer our customers ways to further optimize their self-checkout kiosks, making them more personalized and relevant to their customers and gathering actionable data." Boukottaya said. "The goal of our kiosks is to constantly display a list of suggested products that are best fit for what the buyer is looking for. This list is updated based on performance data to make sure we are as close as possible to what the consumer is looking for."

Eager to capitalize on the growth momentum, Tyme Commerce and Raydiant are already planning another upcoming collaboration that will continue improving the self-checkout experience with the introduction of the Drive-thru kiosk and more.

About Tyme Commerce

Tyme Commerce, founded in 2018, is a personalized, omnichannel end-to-end food platform that customizes user experiences with AI-driven solutions. With Tyme, you get the most comprehensive restaurant ordering platform that incorporates self-service kiosks, curbside & in-store ordering, and commission-free delivery all in one place.

About Raydiant

Raydiant's Experience Management Platform enables organizations to build strong, long-lasting relationships with their employees and customers by helping them create memorable, interactive experiences both in-location and in the workplace. Their easy-to-use, plug-and-play, cloud-based solution empowers Raydiant customers to create, manage and scale experiences across 1 or 100,000 locations anytime, anywhere. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is backed by notable investors, including Bloomberg Beta, Lerer Hippeau, Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway.

