New Active Senior Residences Open in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Senior Living will open a new mixed-use development for active seniors who are at least 55 years old at Pine Island Point in Myrtle Beach. Called Inspire Coastal Grand ( https://InspireCoastalGrand.com ), the development will feature 194 residences plus retail shops, stores and businesses that cater to active seniors.

The grand opening is scheduled at 3 p.m. on April 29. Apartments are being pre-leased now and guests may take hard-hat tours to reserve their home. Move-ins are scheduled to begin April 15.

Inspire Coastal Grand is a new 194-unit active senior apartment community opening in April 2021. It features all-inclusive living with many amenities and attractive home interiors. Inspire Coastal Grand apartments are located within the Pilot Island Point development with over 600,000 total square feet of residential, commercial and retail space. The development is exclusively designed to cater to seniors with salons, healthcare, shops, restaurants, services and more.

The residential complex at 1749 Sea Pines Blvd. offers all-inclusive premier living with many conveniences. When complete, this development will have more than 600,000 square feet of residential and commercial space.

"Properties that focus on fostering a sense of community within their neighborhood are the most successful and valued because they provide residents with wellness, vitality and happiness," said Christy Chestnut, active adult regional director at Liberty Senior Living. "We take pride in elevating the overall experience and lifestyle."

In beautiful seaside South Carolina, the widely respected Liberty Senior Living is offering the master-planned community within two miles of the beach and close to entertainment and shopping.

The apartments are Phase One of a 34-acre development. Inspire Coastal Grand offers six floor plans, designed to meet a variety of lifestyles. The community provides a state-of-the-art, living experience where residents can age-in-place with a full range of service options.

Each apartment has a chef-inspired kitchen enhanced by granite countertops, vinyl wood flooring, stainless-steel sinks and appliances, oversized closets and large balconies. One-bedroom plans start at 766 square feet. The largest home is a three-bedroom unit with 1,400 square feet.

Inspire Coastal Grand offers extensive amenities and an abundance of activities that promote physical, mental, social, educational and spiritual well-being. Residents can meet new friends at a resort-style pool, outdoor courtyards and grilling stations, at the community garden and the pet park. There is an exclusive athletic club, scenic trails beside two ponds and pickle and bocce ball courts. Inside, residents may enjoy a card and billiards room, an art center and theater.

The on-premises staff includes a concierge that helps residents with transportation and dry-cleaning pick-up and drop-off. Residents may enjoy housekeeping services at their request.

Outside the front door will be a variety of shops and services. Two retail buildings with 10,500 square feet and 12,000 square feet will stand beside the Inspire Coastal Grand Apartments. These spaces can be built to suit and present an opportunity for senior-focused businesses, such as, healthcare providers, therapists, salons, restaurants and other services.

The Inspire brand is Liberty's new independent approach and is designed to reach the growing senior market. Although Liberty continues to develop renowned senior communities with a health-care focus, Inspire is a new venture focusing on active residents.

Liberty Healthcare is a family-owned company that has helped people manage their healthcare and residential needs for more than 145 years. With headquarters in Wilmington, NC, Liberty also plans to build an assisted-living facility across the parkway from the apartments.

The owner of Pine Island Point is C&S Commercial Properties. Harold K. Jordan & Co. is the general contractor.

In addition to Inspire Coastal Grand, Liberty plans to open Inspire Royal Park in Matthews, NC, near Charlotte, in October. It will also develop Inspire Brunswick Forest outside of Wilmington, NC, and Inspire Briar Chapel in the Raleigh/Durham area. For more information on Liberty go to www.libertyseniorliving.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Ben Robinson, 817-748-5057 ext. 101

[email protected]

SOURCE Liberty Senior Living

Related Links

http://www.libertyseniorliving.com

