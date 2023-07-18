New Acts and Old Staples: Gettysburg Bike Week Mixes It Up at 22nd Anniversary Rally

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gettysburg Bike Week, one of the premiere motorcycle rallies in the country, held its 22nd annual event at the Allstar Events Complex in Gettysburg, PA, this past weekend. Festivities kicked off Thursday, July 6th, 2023, and ran through Sunday, July 9th.

"You know, in the wake of the pandemic, we weren't sure we'd be able to keep going," said GBW event director Kelly Shue. "But now that's a distant memory, things are better than ever, and we're very grateful."

Gettysburg Bike Week 2023 was packed full of events, bikes and music! There was something for everyone! Photo credit Exit Hibernation Media Jack Blades of Night Ranger played all the hits and entertained rally goers well into the evening at Gettysburg Bike Week 2023. Photo credit Exit Hibernation Media

Reveling in a full slate of motorsports and entertainment events, record crowds were thrilled by the hair-raising-hijinks of the Moto Motion Stunt Show; the Parade of Chrome (aka the 3rd-annual Jeremy Plank Memorial Ride); $500 cash prizes given out to the lucky winners of the Ride-In Bike Show; fireworks and much more.

Two new events were introduced this year: the first was the Moto Content Creator Meet and Greet, where some of the most influential biker babes and Moto Vloggers that Instagram, YouTube and Facebook have to offer mixed it up with folks at Friday night's LED Light Show. The second was an authentic, family friendly introduction to Scottish outdoor games played during the spring and summer months by Highland Games Academy – Gettysburg.

As usual, a bevy of musical acts thrilled rally goers throughout the weekend, with Night Ranger, Ace Frehley and Kid Kentucky and the American Badass Band headlining and Redemption Road, Shades of Raven, Throw Down Jones, Sapphire, Jasmine Cain and more warming things up.

All of this in addition to one of the biggest vendor villages in the country, an epic swap meet, the Antique Bike Show, two poker runs, drinks, drinks, and more drinks and some of the best motorcycle terrain in the east.

If you missed this year's iconic rally, fear not: Plans for next year's rally, number 23, are already in the works.

New and returning riders can find updates, event schedules, lodging information and anything they ever needed to know about Gettysburg Bike Week by visiting https://www.gettysburgbikeweek.com/.

About Gettysburg Bike Week

Gettysburg Bike Week is Eastern Pennsylvania's definitive motorcycle rally, featuring great national music acts, historic riding and hospitality that you can only find in a city with this much history. For more information on the Rally, including scheduling, lodging options, and more, visit www.gettysburgbikeweek.com. Follow them on Twitter: @GburgBikeWk. To contact Gettysburg Bike Week, e-mail [email protected].

Contact:

Ken Conte

[email protected]

970.227.3588

SOURCE Gettysburg Bike Week