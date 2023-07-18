New Acts and Old Staples: Gettysburg Bike Week Mixes It Up at 22nd Anniversary Rally

News provided by

Gettysburg Bike Week

18 Jul, 2023, 08:15 ET

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gettysburg Bike Week, one of the premiere motorcycle rallies in the country, held its 22nd annual event at the Allstar Events Complex in Gettysburg, PA, this past weekend. Festivities kicked off Thursday, July 6th, 2023, and ran through Sunday, July 9th.

"You know, in the wake of the pandemic, we weren't sure we'd be able to keep going," said GBW event director Kelly Shue. "But now that's a distant memory, things are better than ever, and we're very grateful."

Continue Reading
Gettysburg Bike Week 2023 was packed full of events, bikes and music! There was something for everyone! Photo credit Exit Hibernation Media
Gettysburg Bike Week 2023 was packed full of events, bikes and music! There was something for everyone! Photo credit Exit Hibernation Media
Jack Blades of Night Ranger played all the hits and entertained rally goers well into the evening at Gettysburg Bike Week 2023. Photo credit Exit Hibernation Media
Jack Blades of Night Ranger played all the hits and entertained rally goers well into the evening at Gettysburg Bike Week 2023. Photo credit Exit Hibernation Media

Reveling in a full slate of motorsports and entertainment events, record crowds were thrilled by the hair-raising-hijinks of the Moto Motion Stunt Show; the Parade of Chrome (aka the 3rd-annual Jeremy Plank Memorial Ride); $500 cash prizes given out to the lucky winners of the Ride-In Bike Show; fireworks and much more.

Two new events were introduced this year: the first was the Moto Content Creator Meet and Greet, where some of the most influential biker babes and Moto Vloggers that Instagram, YouTube and Facebook have to offer mixed it up with folks at Friday night's LED Light Show. The second was an authentic, family friendly introduction to Scottish outdoor games played during the spring and summer months by Highland Games Academy – Gettysburg.

As usual, a bevy of musical acts thrilled rally goers throughout the weekend, with Night Ranger, Ace Frehley and Kid Kentucky and the American Badass Band headlining and Redemption Road, Shades of Raven, Throw Down Jones, Sapphire, Jasmine Cain and more warming things up.

All of this in addition to one of the biggest vendor villages in the country, an epic swap meet, the Antique Bike Show, two poker runs, drinks, drinks, and more drinks and some of the best motorcycle terrain in the east.

If you missed this year's iconic rally, fear not: Plans for next year's rally, number 23, are already in the works.

New and returning riders can find updates, event schedules, lodging information and anything they ever needed to know about Gettysburg Bike Week by visiting https://www.gettysburgbikeweek.com/.

About Gettysburg Bike Week
Gettysburg Bike Week is Eastern Pennsylvania's definitive motorcycle rally, featuring great national music acts, historic riding and hospitality that you can only find in a city with this much history. For more information on the Rally, including scheduling, lodging options, and more, visit www.gettysburgbikeweek.com. Follow them on Twitter: @GburgBikeWk. To contact Gettysburg Bike Week, e-mail [email protected].

Contact:
Ken Conte
[email protected]
970.227.3588

SOURCE Gettysburg Bike Week

Also from this source

Gettysburg Bike Week 2023 Celebrates All Things Motorcycle with Thrilling Events, Non-Stop Activities, and Live Music by Night Ranger and Ace Frehley, This July 6th -9th

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.