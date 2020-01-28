New Acumatica 2020 R1 Released to Fanfare

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced the beta release of Acumatica 2020 R1 to an enthusiastic audience of more than 2,300 customers, partners, analysts and journalists gathered at the company's annual Summit event. Chief Product Officer Ali Jani delivered the Day 2 keynote, outlining the product roadmap and user feedback mechanisms that guide Acumatica development priorities. Mr. Jani was greeted with spontaneous applause throughout the keynote, particularly after voicing the company's commitment to building new technologies into the Acumatica product while always ensuring a superior user experience.

"2020 R1 is a significant new product release," said Jon Roskill, CEO, Acumatica. "We have to pause sometimes and marvel at the pace of innovation consistently delivered by our product team. Acumatica customers and partners keep clamoring for more and they get it, twice a year, with real quality."

Among the top announcements of the day were the release of Acumatica 2020 R1, the availability of Omnichannel Commerce with BigCommerce, and a new integration with Adobe Document Cloud.

"From signing up a new customer to finalizing an important sales contract, great experiences start where the document does," said Vibhor Kapoor, Sr Director of Marketing at Adobe. "We are excited to see Acumatica standardizing on both Adobe Sign, and in the coming months, on APIs from Adobe to give their customers access to the world's best PDF services, right within the Acumatica ERP solution."

Acumatica unveiled a multitude of new product features in Acumatica 2020 R1 as well, highlighting product advances in usability, powerful new native modules, best in class functionality, codeless personalization, and cross-connected workflows.

Superior Usability- Acumatica 2020 R1 uses the latest technology to improve navigation, business intelligence, and import processing.

Utilize AI/ML to simplify your experience

Use your mobile camera to create expense receipts

Get to data entry screens faster with the quick add button

Mobile

Record travel and break time while on service calls



Attach captured images to Acumatica data records

Simplified reporting:

Improve performance via dashboard caching



Pivot table percentage calculations and distinct counts

Powerful new native modules- Acumatica 2020 R1 delivers robust new modules to help run an entire business on one system.

Minimize overhead expenses with Acumatica Payroll

Run in-house payroll to speed paycheck delivery, reduce mistakes, and eliminate interface complexity.



Advanced features include: salaried and hourly workers, integrated taxes and tax forms, deductions and benefits, certified wages, union wages, timecard integration with overtime rules, and flexible payroll periods.

Provide omnichannel sales via BigCommerce integration

Interact with customers and deliver seamless integration of sales, delivery and support for B2B and B2Cmodels

Best in class functionality- Acumatica 2020 R1 combines core functions into a single integrated business-wide software suite, while also providing new features and enhancements to all industry editions.

Expand sales and speed warehouse operations

Matrix inventory quickly generates, tracks and manages related items



WMS includes wave and batch picking for rapid fulfilment

Support worldwide expansion with international depreciation enhancements

Manage more projects with improved project management tools

Simplified project balance reconciliation



Track project progress with improved daily field reports including photo logs and weather



Track payments and retainage by lines in AR

Improve manufacturing operations

Track production and costs with native shop floor data collection



Advanced planning features capable-to-promise and what-if scenarios

Following the announcements and presentations of 2020 R1 features, Acumatica went on to demonstrate business scenarios where new and emerging technologies will play an increasing role. Ajoy Krishnamoorthy, Acumatica's VP of Platform, explored the future of collaboration among people, software, and devices. He outlined the capabilities of AI and ML for predictive, prescriptive, and automated outcomes such as image recognition, weather tracking with ClimaCell service, and language translation. Finally, he highlighted the role IoT devices and robots play in driving automation and efficiency, while reiterating the mission-critical importance of an adaptable platform with Open APIs to readily integrate these and other new technologies.

