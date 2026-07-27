New Adam & Eve Survey Reveals How Americans Prefer To Masturbate

National Orgasm Day poll finds hands remain the favorite, while many adults turn to sex toys, erotic media and fantasy for solo pleasure.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Orgasm Day (July 31) and as part of its overall commitment to sexual health and wellness, Adam & Eve surveyed more than 2,000 American adults to learn how they prefer to masturbate. The results show that while manual stimulation remains the most common choice, many adults are embracing a variety of methods – including sex toys, erotic media and fantasy – as part of their solo sexual wellness routines.

Adam & Eve Shares Masturbation Stats

More than half of respondents (54%) said they typically use their hands when masturbating, while 15.5% reported using sex toys, 10.5% said they rely on erotic media, and 5.3% said they use fantasy or imagination alone.

Among respondents who use sex toys, nearly 35% said they experience more intense orgasms during solo play than they do with a partner, highlighting the role that self-exploration can play in sexual satisfaction.

"There isn't one 'right' way to masturbate," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, C-PST, and Adam & Eve's resident sex therapist. "For some people, their hands provide everything they need. Others enjoy the additional stimulation of a vibrator or stimulator, or the use of erotic content. The important takeaway is that masturbation is a healthy form of self-care, and people shouldn't feel embarrassed or ashamed about it."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third-party survey company, of over 2,000 American adults ages 18 and up, was commissioned by Adam & Eve as part of its ongoing research into sexual wellness and behavior.

About Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve is the nation's leading and most trusted retailer of sexual wellness products, serving customers online and through more than 100 independently owned and operated retail stores. For more than 50 years, Adam & Eve has been helping normalize pleasure as an essential part of overall well-being through trusted education, discreet shopping experiences, and a broad assortment of high-quality products. Adam & Eve empowers adults to explore sexual wellness and pleasure with confidence, curiosity, and without judgement. Find out more at Adam & Eve.

About PHE, Inc.

PHE, Inc. is a modern health and wellness company and the parent company of Adam & Eve. Born from a graduate school project at UNC's Gillings School of Global Public Health, PHE has spent more than fifty years building one of the country's largest networks of sexual wellness retail locations and digital platforms - serving millions of consumers annually and pioneering the idea that sexual health belongs in the mainstream wellness conversation. Learn more at phenic.com.

For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, https://www.adameve.com , or contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected].

SOURCE Adam & Eve