We-Vibe and Adam & Eve Stores Announce Exclusive Pop-Up Tour: Invite Visitors to Experience an Ourgasm

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We-Vibe, the leading manufacturer of couples and solo pleasure products, and Adam & Eve Stores, the award-winning retail division of sexual health and wellness leader adameve.com, are pleased to announce their collaborate 2026 pop-up tour: Experience an Ourgasm!

Experience An Ourgasm

Showcasing We-Vibe's new Chorus Pro couple's vibrator, this nine-city tour, which spans from Nevada to North Carolina, kicks off July 18 in West Valley City, UT. Visitors are encouraged to hop aboard the We-Vibe tour bus and enjoy the immersive Chorus Pro adventure. With fun, interactive activities and sexual wellness education, the Ourgasm experience includes exclusive event savings and special gifts.

"Vibrators have long been seen as a solo experience," says Stephanie Ingram, LoveHoney Group, B2B Marketing Manager. "But at We-Vibe, we believe the best vibes are the ones you share, which is why the Chorus Pro was designed for partners to have an 'ourgasm' – a shared pleasure experience. Guests can step inside the Chorus Pro Immersive Experience Trailer to explore how the body responds to pleasure and experience the product in an empowering environment. We can't wait to see guests' faces when they encounter the life-sized Chorus Pro!"

To learn more, check the event tour page. This exclusive Adam & Eve pop-up tour is the perfect way to explore pleasure, play and learn in one unforgettable event.

About Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve is the nation's leading and most trusted retailer of sexual health and wellness products, both online and through its more than 100 independently owned and operated retail stores. With its longstanding "sex positive" stance, Adam & Eve has been delivering excitement to bedrooms and enticing lovers for over 50 years. Adam & Eve sells only the highest quality products for individuals and couples looking to engage in a consensual and sex positive experience. Find out more at Adam & Eve.

About We-Vibe

We-Vibe is a global leader in innovative products for couples' love lives. Designed for bold explorers and long-term partners alike, We-Vibe's award-winning portfolio blends cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design to help couples connect, communicate, and experience pleasure together. In 2008, We-Vibe launched the first c-shaped vibrator to be worn during sex that stimulates both at the same time, revolutionizing the way couples experience pleasure together.

We-Vibe products can be controlled from anywhere in the world via the free We-Vibe app, empowering partners to stay connected across any distance. As a brand of Lovehoney Group, We-Vibe has offices in Berlin, Ottawa, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, offering a global reach for their innovative products. For more information, visit we-vibe.com.

For more information, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected].

SOURCE Adam & Eve