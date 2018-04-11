New Addiction and Recovery Book Offers Practical, How-to Advice from Dr. Michael McGee

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joy of Recovery, by Dr. Michael McGee, of San Luis Obispo, is a new comprehensive guide to healing from all addictions. It lays out a path and a method for recovery that leads to a life of joy, free from the bondage of addiction. It is a book about transformation and mental and spiritual healing.

Dr. McGee's approach to recovery is not just recovery through treatment; it's recovery through integrated care for the mind, body, and spirit.

"The Joy of Recovery" is a practical how-to guide to the being, seeing, and doing of recovery. It uses 12 "Touchstones of Recovery" to guide readers through the process of healing from addiction. These touchstones create a worldview of recovery that addresses how readers experience and understand their lives and the world at large to protect them from the disease of addiction. "The Joy of Recovery" helps readers to wake up, lovingly engage life, and cultivate the joy that is their birthright.

"The Joy of Recovery is a book about love. It teaches readers how to cultivate love for oneself, love for others, and love for Life itself. Through teaching the practice of love, 'The Joy of Recovery' helps readers heal the wounds of addiction and other psychiatric illnesses," said Dr. McGee, who is Board Certified in General Adult Psychiatry, Addiction Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine. To learn more about Dr. McGee, go to drmichaelmcgee.com.

Praise for "The Joy of Recovery"

"There are many books on recovery, but every now and again a book is published that best captures what it takes to recover from addiction. Dr. McGee has done just that. I have been in the field for over four decades, and I must say I learned a lot from reading his book, and you will too." –Allen Berger, PhD, Clinical Director, The Institute of Optimal Recovery and Emotional Sobriety

"The Joy of Recovery gives a new perspective in treating an old disease. This book can turn today's failures into tomorrow's miracles." – John Harsany, Jr. MD (DFSAM) Medical Director, Riverside County Substance Abuse Program

"The healing power of Love runs through this book like a golden thread." –William R. Miller, PhD, Emeritus Distinguished, Professor of Psychology and Psychiatry, The University of New Mexico

"The Joy of Recovery is a wonderful addition to the available lexicon of materials that are designed to help people follow a recovery path, that not only leads to abstinence, but leads to a life filled with joy and meaning. Dr. McGee provides a very practical approach that translates his extensive experience into "tips and tasks" for the reader, at every step along the path. I would not hesitate to recommend this book to those individuals suffering with addiction who are seeking an informed and helpful companion on their journey of hope." –Kenneth Minkoff, MD

About Dr. Michael McGee

Michael McGee, MD, believes that every person deserves psychiatric and behavioral healthcare with a human connection, clinical expertise, spiritual support, and private, personal, compassionate.

Dr. McGee graduated from Stanford University in 1979, with a Bachelor's degree with distinction in Biology. He then graduated in 1985 from Stanford University School of Medicine and completed his residency training in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

With over 30 years of experience in psychiatry, Dr. McGee's many years of research and clinical interests have included the integration of spirituality and meditation into psychiatric treatment to create a 'bio-psycho-social-spiritual' approach to psychiatric and behavioral care. He has extensive experience in addiction treatment, geriatric psychiatry, medical psychiatry (psychosomatic medicine), and general adult psychiatry. Dr. McGee has presented and is published extensively on the topics of spirituality and addiction.

On a personal note, Dr. McGee tends to practice what he teaches. He balances his professional life with time with loved ones, reading, writing, spiritual practice, music, exercise, volunteer work, and outdoor activities. He is enthusiastic about nutrition and overall wellness strategies that best support "the whole person."

Top academic institutions and associations, as well as leading publications throughout the U.S., recognize Dr. McGee's quality and dedication in his long-term work. His awards and honors include:

Medical Scientist Training Program Grant, Stanford University Medical School, 1980-1982

Medical School, 1980-1982 "Top Doctor" award for psychiatry, New Hampshire Magazine, 2009 and 2013

Fellow, American Psychiatric Association, 2009

"Leading Physician" award for psychiatry, New Hampshire Magazine, 2011 and 2012

Publishing Data

"The Joy of Recovery" — ISBN-978-1946928160—has 368 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $22.95 and was published on March 29, 2018.

