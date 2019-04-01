New Addition to Luxury Park Place Masterplan

ONTARIO, Calif., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Primrose at Park Place, a new addition to the sought-after Park Place masterplan.

Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening event for this new community, which will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6. Attendees will enjoy complimentary lunch, a Farmer's Market grazing station with an array of appetizers, a photo booth and live music. Tours of three new model homes will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the same day.

Ranch homes from the upper $500s

3 to 5 bedrooms

Approx. 2,490 to 2,610 sq. ft.

Hundreds of personalization options

Central location near CA-91 and major employers

Resort-style amenities include a fitness center, spa, dog park, pool and more

Primrose at Park Place is located at 3174 East Pastime Street, Ontario, CA 91762.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

