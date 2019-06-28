New Additions Wes Sattler and Elisa Keller Bring New Level of Franchise Expertise to the USA Insulation Team

CLEVELAND, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Insulation is pleased to welcome both Wes Sattler and Elisa Keller to the leadership team.

Sattler, the new Director of Franchise Development, started his franchise development career in 2005, after seeing an opportune job advertisement. "The idea of working with would-be entrepreneurs resonated with me, and it's been a passion ever since," Sattler says.

Sattler's passion has powered his franchise development career, including positions as the Director of Franchise Development at HealthSource Chiropractic Progressive Rehab and Wellness, and Vice President of Franchise Development at Strategic Franchising Systems.

"My favorite part of franchise development is living vicariously through our new franchisees," Sattler says. "I'm excited to experience it with a brand that has such a unique, proprietary product that sets our franchisees apart in the market."

Keller joins USA Insulation as the Director of Marketing. Keller is providing world-class marketing support to franchisees and positioning USA Insulation for its next stage of growth.

"I've always respected franchisees and I enjoy helping them grow," Keller says. "I'm looking forward to using my experience to help put scalable tools and systems in place to set USA Insulation up for future growth."

Keller's franchise experience includes roles as the Franchise Development Brand Manager at ServiceMaster and the Regional Director of Marketing for Century 21 Real Estate.

"USA Insulation Franchise Corporation is already a strong, emerging franchise," Keller says. "I'm looking forward to working on a team with a great corporate culture that embodies its core values of 'We Care, We Get It Done, We Get It Done Right, We Do The Right Thing, We Grow Together.'"

With more than 20 franchise locations operating nationwide, USA Insulation is excited to usher in a new level of franchise owner support and jumpstart franchise growth. Our strategic expansion will allow us to better service the 77 million under-insulated homes across the United States.

"Both Wes and Elisa have a passion for growth and innovation that perfectly align with USA Insulation's franchise strategy," says USA Insulation President Patrick Pitrone. "We're thrilled to have such talented and experienced professionals join our leadership team."

About USA Insulation:

With over 90,000 homes insulated to date, USA Insulation has become one of the premier residential retrofit insulation companies in America. For more than 35 years, USA Insulation has been helping customers save on utility bills with its proprietary USA Premium Foam® Insulation, along with other whole-home insulation solutions. As a franchise model, USA Insulation has wide open territories for expansion across the country. Fastest-growing market opportunities include Minneapolis, Harrisburg and Kansas City, with additional opportunities throughout the West Coast, Midwest, Southern states and Northeast corridor.

Media Contact:

Elisa Keller

(440) 809-8973

217240@email4pr.com

SOURCE USA Insulation