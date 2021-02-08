New Administration, New COVID-19 Federal Datasets

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Profile Report, a frequently updated national report detailing multiple data streams related to the COVID-19 pandemic, is transforming under the Biden Administration. Learn what this transformation means in relation to transparency of information to the public, and what to expect in data as the rollout of the vaccines continues.

Join us for a webinar on February 11, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. ET with Kevin Duvall, Health and Human Services (HHS) Deputy Chief Data Officer and Amy Gleason, Data Strategy and Execution Workgroup Lead, United States Digital Services, in a panel led by Fred Trotter, CTO of CareSet.

Trotter will lead the discussion to examine:

Expectations on how the whole picture of data concerning the COVID-19 crisis is expected to shift under the new administration



What the new reporting approach will mean in terms of transparency, including its limits



How new variants will be tracked



The overall new objectives for the Community Profile Report in terms of data capture and in the context of vaccine rollouts

"This is our first opportunity to get a boots-on-the-ground look at what has changed in COVID-19 data tracking since the administration changed," says Fred Trotter, CTO of CareSet. "I'm looking forward to digging in and understanding what this additional transparency means and how HHS is tracking the vaccines."

The Community Profile Report, originally released December 18, 2020, is sourced from the central Federal database, which tracks COVID hospitalizations, testing, and cases on a region-specific level.

Register to attend here.

About CareSet Systems

CareSet (https://careset.com) is a government healthcare data analytics and data journalism company. We believe in getting the best treatments to the right patients quickly and efficiently. We do that by analyzing government data sources, such as Medicare claims data. With CareSet, biomedical companies become better at serving the patient community.

