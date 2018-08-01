New Adorably-Funny Harmon Brothers Cubcoats® Campaign Taps Into Your Inner Child
In a Harmon Brothers First, Agency Releases Two Major Spots Simultaneously, Showing How Cubcoats®--the Two-in-One Stuffed Animals that Transform into Soft Hoodies--Can Help Kids Develop a World Limited by Only Their Imagination
Nov 28, 2018, 07:33 ET
PROVO, Utah, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers, the Provo-based social media ad agency behind "the greatest viral ad in internet history," has earned national headlines, 1 billion + views and helped drive over $300 million in sales with its social blockbusters such as Squatty Potty, Purple, ChatBooks, FiberFix, Poo Pourri, OraBrush, and many other hits. This week, the renowned spotmakers rolled out not one, but two ads (a Harmon Brothers first) featuring Cubcoats®, the two-in-one cuddly stuffed animals that transform into soft, high-end hoodies.
"We've never attempted to launch two major videos at the same time, but we felt that the scope of the concept and Cubcoats large product line called for a more ambitious strategy," says Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer of Harmon brothers. "One ad focuses on Cubcoats original characters, and the other ad introduces famous licensed characters from Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and Universal. We also wanted to share Cubcoats through the eyes of a mom, dad, and little boy, to give a more well-rounded perspective on how magical the product really is."
The new Cubcoats spots, which launched on Facebook and YouTube, are a slight veer from the style the Harmon Brothers have so perfectly developed. In its place is a cute and cuddly storyline—exactly like a stuffed animal with the same characteristics—that follows a young boy and his friends as they tackle the worlds created by their imaginations. If you've ever cherished a teddy bear or other plush toy, you will feel your inner child come to life while watching the 2.5-minute spots. And in a nod to the efforts of both parents around the country, mom gets to star in one ad, and dad is the main show in the other. Ultimately, though, it's the Cubcoats product that shines the most.
CubCoats has attracted investors including Major League Baseball, Jen Rubio (Co-Founder, Away), Daniel & Michael Broukhim (FabFitFun, Co-Founders), Hilary Duff, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Dreamers Fund founded by Will Smith & Japanese Soccer Star Keisuke Honda. In addition to the company's online sales, Cubcoats has been tapped by retailer Nordstrom Inc. to feature its products in more than 100 stores nationwide through the holiday season.
- Watch the ads on Facebook HERE: https://goo.gl/mrrvWG and https://goo.gl/jLZ9FN
- Watch the ads on YouTube HERE: https://youtu.be/qo1GzMK4iCg and https://youtu.be/qMkJBPQL9OA
CREDITS
CAST
Maxim Swinton - Son
Kelly Vrooman - Mom
Corey Landis - Dad
Eliza De Azevedo Brown -Sister
CREW
Agency: Harmon Brothers
Agency Creative Director: Daniel Harmon
Agency Managing Director: Benton Crane
Director of Accounts: Gavin Bentley, Theron Harmon
UPM/Project Manager: Tiffani Barth
Producer: Josh Stofferahn
Writers: Jonny Vance (lead), Jessica Rigdy, Kellen Erskine, Natalie Madsen
Creative Director/Director: James Dayton
Co-Director: Daniel Harmon
1st AD: Lane Russell
1st AD(Pick Up Days): Keros Lowder
Director of Photography: Tyler Stevens
1st AC: Jameson Dressen
2nd AC: Austin Haack
Gaffer: Phil Shepherd
Key Grip: Kevin Woodward
Grip: Eric Beck
Key Hair/Makeup: Cayce Mcmanus
Key Hair/Makeup(Day 1): Cynthia Shelly
Wardrobe : Kathy Eckenbrecht
Script Supervisor: Nick Ritter
Lead editor/DIT: Bryson Alley
Assistant Editor: Ryan Evans, Nick Ritter
VFX Supervisor: Tyler Stevens
Digital Effects: 4th Wall, Bryson Alley, Nick Ritter, David Heath, Nick Dixon, Josh Badger, Tyler
Stevens
Matte Paintings/2D Art: Nenad Kostić Kajla
Graphic Design: Brett Crockett
Art Director/Production Designer: Lauren Spalding
Lead Build: Kurt Knight
Prop Master: William Rowan Jr
On Set Dresser: Adam Stewart
Art PA: Jenny Stewart
Production Sound: Jared Jaynes
Original Music: Landon Alley, Peter Murray, Kyson Kidd,
Sound Design: Christian Darais, Michael Bahnmiller
Location Scout/Manager: Jeff Blake
Teleprompter: Jake Christensen
Production Assistants: Chelsea Goodwin, Tyler Haskins, Reed Petersen
Craft: Tina Stevens
Client: Cubcoats
Co-CEO/Co-Founder: Zac Park
President & Co-CEO/Co-Founder: Spencer Markel
Public Relations: Matthew Faraci
Client Relations: Kurt Horn
Marketing Director: Brinkly Brown
ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS
The Harmon Brothers is a Provo, Utah-based ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created nearly 20 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1 billion views and helped drive over $300 million in sales.
ABOUT CUBCOATS
At Cubcoats, we believe that ordinary items should be exciting and playful. That's why we created a 2-in-1 wearable and playable friend: a soft hooded sweatshirt that transforms into a stuffed animal. Perfect for families on-the-go, Cubcoats are both fun and functional, making playtime exciting and allowing parents to travel light. Cubcoats are patented, soft plush toys that unzip into high quality, warm hoodies designed to keep kids snuggly and entertained on every adventure. All of our products are carefully crafted from ethically sourced, premium machine washable materials, and available in sizes for children 2-8 years old. Cubcoats are available on www.cubcoats.com.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., Cubcoats is a family-first company with a one-of-a-kind product that fosters wild imagination in children and makes a parent's life just a little less cluttered. With founders Zac Park and Spencer Markel committed to quality, the company voluntarily subscribes to the industry's highest international labor standard (FAMA), and crafts every cub from soft, machine-washable fleece and a cuddly cotton-polyester blend. Cubcoats is also proud to partner with Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization that provides low-income children, ages 0-12 years, with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities every child deserves.
SOURCE The Harmon Brothers
Share this article