New Adorably-Funny Harmon Brothers Cubcoats® Campaign Taps Into Your Inner Child

"We've never attempted to launch two major videos at the same time, but we felt that the scope of the concept and Cubcoats large product line called for a more ambitious strategy," says Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer of Harmon brothers. "One ad focuses on Cubcoats original characters, and the other ad introduces famous licensed characters from Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and Universal. We also wanted to share Cubcoats through the eyes of a mom, dad, and little boy, to give a more well-rounded perspective on how magical the product really is."

The new Cubcoats spots, which launched on Facebook and YouTube, are a slight veer from the style the Harmon Brothers have so perfectly developed. In its place is a cute and cuddly storyline—exactly like a stuffed animal with the same characteristics—that follows a young boy and his friends as they tackle the worlds created by their imaginations. If you've ever cherished a teddy bear or other plush toy, you will feel your inner child come to life while watching the 2.5-minute spots. And in a nod to the efforts of both parents around the country, mom gets to star in one ad, and dad is the main show in the other. Ultimately, though, it's the Cubcoats product that shines the most.

CubCoats has attracted investors including Major League Baseball, Jen Rubio (Co-Founder, Away), Daniel & Michael Broukhim (FabFitFun, Co-Founders), Hilary Duff, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Dreamers Fund founded by Will Smith & Japanese Soccer Star Keisuke Honda. In addition to the company's online sales, Cubcoats has been tapped by retailer Nordstrom Inc. to feature its products in more than 100 stores nationwide through the holiday season.

Watch the ads on Facebook HERE: https://goo.gl/mrrvWG and https://goo.gl/jLZ9FN

and Watch the ads on YouTube HERE: https://youtu.be/qo1GzMK4iCg and https://youtu.be/qMkJBPQL9OA

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS

The Harmon Brothers is a Provo, Utah-based ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created nearly 20 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1 billion views and helped drive over $300 million in sales.

ABOUT CUBCOATS

At Cubcoats, we believe that ordinary items should be exciting and playful. That's why we created a 2-in-1 wearable and playable friend: a soft hooded sweatshirt that transforms into a stuffed animal. Perfect for families on-the-go, Cubcoats are both fun and functional, making playtime exciting and allowing parents to travel light. Cubcoats are patented, soft plush toys that unzip into high quality, warm hoodies designed to keep kids snuggly and entertained on every adventure. All of our products are carefully crafted from ethically sourced, premium machine washable materials, and available in sizes for children 2-8 years old. Cubcoats are available on www.cubcoats.com .

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., Cubcoats is a family-first company with a one-of-a-kind product that fosters wild imagination in children and makes a parent's life just a little less cluttered. With founders Zac Park and Spencer Markel committed to quality, the company voluntarily subscribes to the industry's highest international labor standard (FAMA), and crafts every cub from soft, machine-washable fleece and a cuddly cotton-polyester blend. Cubcoats is also proud to partner with Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization that provides low-income children, ages 0-12 years, with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities every child deserves.

