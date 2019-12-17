New Adult Coloring Book Draws Attention to Climate Change's Effect on Sea Birds

HAMPTONS, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For most people, climate change is real and 16-year-old Greta Thunberg is deserving of being Time Magazine's Person of the Year. And while adults also want to do something about climate change, many individuals feel they are too insignificant to make a difference or don't know how to have an impact.

Saving Our Seabirds

For them, internationally known artist Lynn Matsuoka offers a starting point: this holiday season, purchase copies of her new adult coloring book, Saving Our Seabirds, to give to loved ones on their holiday list so that they can learn more about why birds are the harbingers of worse things to come, appreciate their amazing qualities and, at the same time, contribute to the Audubon Society's Project Puffin to help reclaim the birds' habitats and keep them healthy.

"The book uses the vehicle of the birds being endangered to illustrate how and why climate change is coming down on all of us, the birds being the alarm bell," says Matsuoka. "And hopefully, through coloring the images of the birds, people will feel an emotional attachment to them, which will make the information on the birds and the messages in the book more meaningful."

In an interview, Matsuoka can talk about:

The adult coloring book trend and who is driving it (millennials or boomers). What does the act of coloring do for people that makes it popular with adults and children?

A recent report by the Audubon Society that says two-thirds of North American birds could face extinction if climate change is not addressed

The important role birds play in insect control, plant pollination and seed disbursement

Fascinating facts about such birds as puffins, blue-footed boobies, and black-footed albatrosses. For example, did you know that puffins can hold up to 60 tiny fish in their beaks at once and can spend more than ten years with the same mate?

Ways ordinary people can help save the birds.

About the Author

Lynn Matsuoka is internationally known for her drawings and paintings of Japan's sumo and Kabuki traditions. She was the recipient of the Hawaii Publisher's Association First Prize for Illustration for her powerful paintings of Hawaii's hula dancers. She was also a fashion illustrator whose illustrations have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Time, and Business Week as well as other publications. As a court reportage artist for ABC and CBS network news, she covered many court trials, most notably as a court illustrator for the Watergate hearings. Legendary designer and artist Milton Glaser called Matsuoka "probably the greatest living reportage artist." As an undergraduate, she studied music and art at Temple University in Philadelphia before taking graduate drawing classes at the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan with famed artist Jack Potter.



Contact: Lynn Matsuoka, (808) 479-5966; 231189@email4pr.com; https://hamptonsartist.com/

SOURCE Lynn Matsuoka