New Advanced Exterior Sealant by DAP® Features Innovative Weather Max Technology™ for Best-in-Class Performance

"Professionals and do-it-yourselfers rely on exterior sealants to seal around windows, doors, siding and trim to prevent damage, eliminate water and air leaks, and save energy. There are many sealant options to choose from, however, DAP Dynaflex Ultra offers the best all-weather protection coupled with easy application and clean-up," said Jennifer Johnson, Group Product Director at DAP. "Not only does Dynaflex Ultra feature breakthrough Weather Max Technology for powerful UV protection that resists fading, yellowing, cracking and dirt build up, it's also ready to paint in just one hour and is backed by a lifetime mold, mildew and algae resistance guarantee."

Powerful UV Protection to Withstand the Elements

Over time, exposure to various weather and climate conditions, including extreme heat and cold, will break down exterior sealants. DAP Dynaflex Ultra is formulated with innovative Weather Max Technology for superior all-weather defense and powerful UV protection against color fading, yellowing, discoloration and damage from harsh weather. Dynaflex Ultra will not crack, crumble, chalk or break down so the sealant stays looking new for years. What's more, Dynaflex Ultra stays flexible to endure expansion and contraction caused by sun, heat, cold, wind and rain. It provides a strong adhesion to a wide variety of building substrates, including fiber cement, vinyl, aluminum, wood, stucco, brick, masonry and more.

Tough Surface Resists Dirt Build Up & Water Absorption

The advanced Dynaflex Ultra formula forms a tough exterior that resists dirt and dust pick up so the sealant stays looking clean and new. The hydrophobic surface also prevents water absorption for an ultra waterproof and weatherproof seal that won't swell, soften, blister or break down over time.

Lifetime Mold, Mildew & Algae Resistance Guarantee

Mold, mildew and algae can grow and stain sealants, making them look dull and unsightly. DAP Dynaflex Ultra stays mold, mildew and algae resistant for the life of the sealant. This is perfect for areas that don't get much sunlight or rainy, damp climates.

One Hour Rain* and Paint Ready for Better Productivity

Dynaflex Ultra saves time by offering fast one hour rain and paint ready capabilities. While some other sealants wash out or get damaged by surface marks from rain, Dynaflex Ultra is rain ready in just one hour without washing out or getting damaged by permanent rain marks. This makes it ideal for areas with extended rainy seasons and eliminates the worry of a ruined job.

Dynaflex Ultra is also ready to paint within one hour of application. With excellent paint coverage and no glossing, dulling or paint film cracking, its exceptional paint properties and increased productivity will have Pros and DIYers moving on to their next projects faster than ever before.

Easy Application

Applying exterior sealant has never been easier with Dynaflex Ultra. It is easy to gun out for less fatigue and tools smoothly for a better finish. It's also low in odor, VOC compliant and cleans up with water.

Dynaflex Ultra can be found at your local home improvement retailer in top selling siding and trim colors white, clear, beige, clay, iron gray and dark bronze, and will be available in light gray, cedar tan, brown and black colors in the fall. For more information, visit http://dynaflexultra.dap.com.

*Dynaflex Ultra clear color sealant is rain ready in two hours.

About DAP Products Inc.

DAP is a leading manufacturer and supplier of caulks, sealants, foam, adhesives, and repair products with a history of first-to-market innovations with trusted, quality, reliable, and long-lasting products for professional contractors, remodelers and do-it-yourselfers.

For more information about DAP products and applications, visit our website at www.dap.com.

