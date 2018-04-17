New Advanced Filler from DAP Tackles the Most Demanding Exterior Repairs

Weather Max Technology: All Weather Protection

With exclusive Weather Max technology, Platinum Patch provides powerful weatherproof protection preventing discoloration, cracking, crumbling or other damage that may be caused by harsh weather. The tough-hydrophobic surface provides a waterproof repair that won't swell, soften, blister or break down and also is mold, mildew and algae resistant. This all-weather protection offers superior performance for years to come.

"Exterior repairs are particularly challenging for professionals and do-it-yourselfers, as current product solutions don't hold up to harsh weather, making them crack, crumble or lose adhesion over time," said Megan Youngs, Product Manager at DAP. "Platinum Patch Advanced Exterior Filler provides powerful all-weather protection making it perfect for areas with continuous exposure to the elements, providing a long-lasting, professional-looking repair."

In addition to discoloration and weather damage, a home's exterior also faces the constant threats of mold, mildew and algae growth, which thrive in damp and shaded areas. With its mold, mildew and algae-resistant formula, Platinum Patch provides the ideal solution for this persistent problem, keeping the repair clean and mold, mildew and algae-free.

Superior Multi-Material Adhesion

Platinum Patch is formulated to deliver professional strength and durability on traditional and advanced building materials. Its strong adhesion to porous and non-porous materials, including metal, composite, PVC, fiber cement, wood, vinyl and more, makes it ideal for those demanding exterior applications. Platinum Patch can be easily sanded for a smooth finish, providing the ideal surface for painting. The end result is a seamless repair that matches the rest of the substrate.

"As professionals and homeowners increasingly use advanced building materials such as composite, fiber cement and PVC, there's an even greater need for an exterior filler that adheres to these types of building materials and offers long lasting durability," Megan Youngs said. "Platinum Patch was formulated with these substrates in mind, offering a strong and durable repair that won't lose adhesion over time."

Easy-to-use Platinum Patch also is sandable, paintable and 24-hour rain-ready, allowing pros and DIYers to apply, repair and quickly cross it off their to-do or punch list.

Platinum Patch is available in a variety of convenient sizes to tackle any size exterior project and will be offered at retail in February 2018. For more information, visit www.dap.com.

About DAP Products Inc.

DAP is a leading manufacturer and supplier of caulks, sealants, foam, adhesives, and repair products with a history of first-to-market innovations with trusted, quality, reliable, and long-lasting products for professional contractors, remodelers and do-it-yourselfers.

For more information about DAP products and applications, visit our website at www.dap.com.

