New Advanced Liquid Chromatography System Delivers Productivity, Precision and Compliance in Routine Analyses

The new Thermo Scientific Vanquish Core HPLC Systems expand on the award-winning performance of the Vanquish platform to provide a productivity-enhancing solution for routine laboratories. From automatically monitoring and determining solvent and waste levels with the Vanquish Solvent Monitor, to continuous background monitoring of system health, the Vanquish Core HPLC System maintains consistent throughput of dependable results.

"Routine analysis laboratories are expected to deliver precise results without delays. Chromatographers are often required to run methods from a diverse range of instrumentation, which presents a unique set of challenges, especially when integrating systems into an existing infrastructure," said Linda De Jesus, vice president and general manager, high performance chromatography solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "While the Vanquish Core HPLC System enables our customers to deliver the results demanded of them, it also drastically simplifies method transfer and offers easy integration with many leading chromatography data system (CDS) software infrastructure."

Brian Alliston, data integrity expert, Sterling Pharma Solutions, said, "In this industry, we are under constant pressure to analyze our samples in time without compromising results. We are always searching for new ways to improve efficiency and get the reliable data we need without putting additional burden on our team. The Vanquish Core HPLC System provides us with a single analytical solution that minimizes unexpected downtime, delivers results dependably and allows Sterling Pharma Solutions to stay competitive by delivering quality products."

The Vanquish Core HPLC System:

Minimizes unexpected downtime through the Vanquish Solvent Monitor, which tracks mobile phase consumption and waste accumulation, preventing the system from running dry or from waste overflowing.

through the Vanquish Solvent Monitor, which tracks mobile phase consumption and waste accumulation, preventing the system from running dry or from waste overflowing. Simplifies integration with all major CDS software, including the new enterprise-level Thermo Scientific Chromeleon 7.3 CDS software, and other widely-used, leading chromatography data networks.

with all major CDS software, including the new enterprise-level Thermo Scientific Chromeleon 7.3 CDS software, and other widely-used, leading chromatography data networks. Facilitates seamless method transfer with Custom Injection Programs, tunable Gradient Delay Volume, and choice of thermostatting technique.

with Custom Injection Programs, tunable Gradient Delay Volume, and choice of thermostatting technique. Provides an intuitive user interface for operators of all experience levels, allowing simple viewing of key instrument parameters, system health status, module information, and maintenance videos.

For more information on the Vanquish Core HPLC System, please visit www.thermofisher.com/vanquishcore.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

