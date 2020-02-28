New Aerobatics Course from Airshow Legend Patty Wagstaff and Sporty's Pilot Shop

More than just a list of maneuvers, this course explores the history of aerobatics, what the industry looks like today, differences between aerobatic airplanes, and tips for getting started. Then Patty shows off all the maneuvers, from basics like loops and spins to advanced maneuvers like hammerheads and lomcevaks. Stunning HD video shows every maneuver in Patty's Extra 300, and is supplemented by sophisticated animations. Special 360-degree video segments allow pilots to pan around during flight as if they were sitting in the cockpit.

The course also features two of Patty's colleagues, experienced aerobatic instructor Allan Moore and airshow performer Spencer Suderman, as they demonstrate maneuvers in a Super Decathlon and Pitts Special.

Intro to Aerobatics course [#E312A] is available for $49.99. It can be accessed, along with all of Sporty's course offerings, on Sporty's award-winning Pilot Training platform. This provides the ultimate flexibility by allowing pilots to train using the device that works best on any given day: access online in a web browser, in Sporty's Pilot Training app for iOS and Android, on AppleTV or RokuTV. Access to all platforms is included and course progress always stays in sync. For more information or to purchase a course please visit sportys.com/aerobatics.

Now in its 59th year, Sporty's has grown from a one-man operation launched by Hal Shevers to the world's largest pilot shop and an iconic general aviation brand. Sporty's operations extend to airport management, avionics installation and repair, aircraft maintenance, a residential airport community, aircraft sales, aircraft charter services and flight training, including for the University of Cincinnati's professional pilot program. Located at Clermont County/Sporty's Airport (I69), Sporty's is philanthropically dedicated to expanding the general aviation community with both pilots and skilled technicians.

