New Aetion Tool Brings Real-World Evidence Research to Small and Mid-Sized Pharma Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Aetion , the health care technology company that delivers real-world evidence for life sciences companies, payers, and regulatory agencies, announced a new integrated solution focused on advancing the use of real-world evidence for small and mid-sized biopharmaceutical companies. The new offering has been co-developed with IBM Watson Health as part of a strategic partnership announced at the 35th International Conference on Pharmacoepidemiology and Therapeutic Risk Management.

Aetion is offering components of the IBM MarketScan® Research Databases data, now embedded into its Aetion Evidence Platform®, to provide a turn-key solution for conducting regulatory-grade data analysis needed to unlock answers about the safety, effectiveness, and value of medical treatments. The combined IBM MarketScan Commercial and Medicare Supplemental Databases comprise one of the largest proprietary claims data sets available, which includes de-identified medical and drug claims; the MarketScan Lab Database includes lab results for a subset of individuals with claims.

This joint effort offers Aetion's customers a tool that can help them streamline the R&D process and address key questions in safety, medical affairs, and market access. The bundled product is designed to enable customers to conduct exploratory and descriptive analyses, including feasibility counts, prevalence and incidence, disease burden, population exploration, drug treatment pathways, hypothesis generation, comparative safety, and comparative effectiveness.

"Historically, substantial investment in real-world evidence has been almost the exclusive domain of large pharma," said Carolyn Magill, Aetion CEO. "By combining IBM Watson Health's data source and a best-in-class analytics platform in this bundled offering, innovative mid-market biopharma companies can now benefit from integrating real-world data into drug development and commercialization to help them solve data-driven challenges."

Real-world evidence studies enable researchers to supplement clinical trials by optimizing the development of treatments, determining new indications for drugs, and advancing regulatory approvals. Aetion is partnering with Brigham and Women's Hospital on the FDA demonstration project, RCT DUPLICATE , which will inform the agency's forthcoming guidance on the use of RWE for drug approvals.

Aetion customers can license the solution with a range of options — from an entry-level bundle that includes access to insights from MarketScan data to 'a la carte' comparative and predictive analytics to all-inclusive bundled options.

About Aetion

Aetion is a health care technology company that delivers real-world evidence for life sciences companies, payers, at-risk providers, and regulatory agencies. The Aetion Evidence Platform® analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on treatments, costs, and outcomes. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs health care's most critical decisions — what works best, for whom, and when — to guide treatment development, commercialization, and payment innovation into health care's modern era.

Aetion is based in New York City, and backed by investors including New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Flare Capital Partners, Lakestar, Town Hall Ventures, McKesson Ventures, Sanofi Ventures, Amgen Ventures, UCB, and Horizon Health Services, Inc. Learn more at aetion.com , and follow us at @aetioninc.

SOURCE Aetion

Related Links

https://www.aetion.com/

