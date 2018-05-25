Timothy Barton, chief executive of JMJ Development, said, "We are excited about getting another residential lot project started we have several designs in the pipeline. The city has been great to work with and we are planning to develop more soon."

This affordable single-family development will be built in three phases, consisting of 50', 60' and 70' feet lots. JMJ has a lot of request from builders that are trying to fill the demand in the market.

About JMJ Development

JMJ Development is a privately held real estate firm devoted to creating premium branded luxury residences and commercial developments in the U.S. and internationally. The company's broad-ranging roles include managing the disposition of upscale assets to master-planning communities. The company's core structure consists of strategic oversight as well as legal, conceptual and marketing expertise. The common thread among all JMJ's projects is a commitment to world-class excellence. Key properties include Frisco Bridges which has the world Stonebriar Mall located in the development, in Frisco, Texas; West World Development in Palm Springs, California; Rosewood Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Rosewood Las Ventanas in Cabo Mexico; and Rosewood Dubai in the U.A.E. The company was founded by Tim Barton in 1990 and is based in Dallas, TX. For more information visit www.JMJDevelopment.net.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-affordable-residential-development-in-seagoville-texas-300654823.html

SOURCE JMJ Development, LLC

Related Links

http://www.JMJDevelopment.net

