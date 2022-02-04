New Agency Joins Travel Healthcare Job Platform Fusion Marketplace

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KPG Healthcare, a company dedicated to providing quality service to healthcare travelers, is now on Fusion Marketplace. This addition to Marketplace is adding more healthcare jobs to the platform, and is making it even easier for healthcare professionals to find quality jobs across the country.

Fusion Marketplace is welcoming KPG Healthcare as a partner on the traveler-first driven platform.

"We welcomed KPG Healthcare as our 7th agency on Fusion Marketplace this week, and we're very excited about this partnership," said Carrie Polak, Director of Operations. "KPG Healthcare works to exceed expectations and we know they are going to make a big impact on the travelers who use Fusion Marketplace."

Fusion Marketplace launched February 2021 as a one-stop shop for healthcare travelers to take control of their career. The traveler-first driven platform provides full transparency for healthcare travelers and allows them to manage their information across multiple agencies. The healthcare traveler is now in the driver's seat when it comes to their career.

Marketplace is aimed at giving all healthcare travelers more transparency and fewer unknowns. They can use the one stop shop to compare benefits, pay packages and reviews across multiple agencies. This new career platform gives the traveler full control of their job search and provides them with tools to improve the overall experience of comparing options.

There is a great demand for traveling healthcare professionals, but they have not always had full control over major career decisions. Fusion Marketplace is now leading by example in building a traveler-first community. Healthcare travelers are now able to make decisions and choose their assignments based on honest and transparent details before they talk to a recruiter.

To learn more about Fusion Marketplace and to create your traveler profile, go to fusionmarketplace.com.

About Fusion Marketplace:

Fusion Marketplace is a staffing recruitment platform where healthcare travelers are in control. Healthcare travelers now have more career, agency, recruiter, and lifestyle choices in one convenient location. Unknowns known. Learn more at fusionmarketplace.com.

About KPG Healthcare:

Our experienced recruiters are experts in the healthcare industry, the locations we serve, and each facility's unique culture. Whether you want to travel, relocate or remain close to home, there is no better partner for your career, family and lifestyle goals. We operate with honesty, candor, and a genuine caring for your well-being – our goal is to exceed your expectations.

