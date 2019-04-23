New Aging Parents Book, "Living with Momma" Helps People Care for Their Families and Themselves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new Caregiving Book, Living with Momma: A Good Person's Guide to Caring for Aging Parents, Adult Children, and Ourselves by Elizabeth B. Adams, is a guide that helps caregivers find peace. Living with Momma was written for anyone living with adult children or aging parents.

Elizabeth Adams "Living with Momma"

More than 63 million Americans are currently responsible for caring for their parents and their grown children at the same time. This can take a toll on the caregivers; however, straining their relationships and leaving them unable to properly take care of themselves. Living with Momma shows individuals that it is possible to have rewarding relationships with these family members, enjoy their living arrangements, and make a change.

Living with Momma helps families through relatable personal narratives and valuable wisdom. As someone who has experienced similar situations in her own life, Elizabeth B. Adams uses her personal experience to encourage families. Through Living with Momma, caregivers will overcome their fatigue and feel prepared to navigate whatever challenges life brings to their families.

If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Elizabeth B. Adams, please call Nickcole Watkins at 516.900.5674.

About the Author:

Elizabeth B. Adams, MAPT, is an ordained minister and founder of The World Peace Project and the L.I.V.I.N.G. program. Elizabeth has a passion for helping people create rewarding relationships within families and faith communities. Elizabeth also holds a master's degree in theology from Columbia Theological Seminary and bachelor's degrees in cultural anthropology, sociology, and religious studies from Agnes Scott College. Elizabeth and her husband currently live in Prospect, Kentucky. Her website is Livingwithmomma.com

More About This Title:

Living with Momma: A Good Person's Guide to Caring for Aging Parents, Adult Children, and Ourselves by Elizabeth B. Adams will be released by Morgan James Publishing on April 16, 2019. Living with Momma— ISBN 9781642791471—has 176 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $16.99

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold. ( www.MorganJamesPublishing.com )

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nickcole Watkins

Morgan James Publishing

516.900.5674

213177@email4pr.com

SOURCE Morgan James Publishing