New agreement between Independence Blue Cross and Cancer Treatment Centers of America offers members and patients more options for cancer care

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Blue Cross (Independence), the leading health insurer in southeastern Pennsylvania, and Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Philadelphia, part of a national network of cancer care providers, have signed a new four-year agreement. The agreement, effective September 1, 2019, demonstrates a commitment between Independence and CTCA to provide members and patients with even more access to quality oncology care and related services.

"We are pleased to have CTCA Philadelphia join our network and look forward to our members having another option for cancer care," said Richard L. Snyder, M.D., executive vice president of Facilitated Health Networks and chief medical officer at Independence Blue Cross. "We are fortunate to operate in a market where our members have many health care organizations to choose from and are glad that through this agreement those options now include CTCA."

CTCA Philadelphia has played an important role in the region's health care delivery system for nearly 15 years, and nationally for over 30 years, providing individualized treatment options to adult cancer patients. It has a long-held philosophy of delivering individualized cancer care while also improving quality of life.

"For adults throughout the region living with cancer, this collaboration provides another pathway to explore treatment options, seek second opinions, and participate in clinical trials and research," says Nancy G. Hesse, president and CEO of CTCA Philadelphia. "We bring an innovator's approach to everything we do and are delighted to make our expert cancer care services and patient experience available to Independence members. We are delighted to work with a health plan that places value on combining clinical excellence with coordinated, individualized care to deliver a unique patient experience that maximizes outcomes for our families, friends, and neighbors."

About CTCA

Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global, Inc. (CTCA) is a comprehensive cancer care network of hospitals and outpatient care centers in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Tulsa. Specializing in the treatment of adult cancer patients, CTCA® offers an integrative approach to care that combines surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy with advancements in precision cancer treatment and supportive therapies designed to manage side effects and enhance quality of life both during and after treatment. CTCA also offers qualified patients a range of clinical trials that may reveal new treatment options supported by scientific and investigational research. CTCA patient satisfaction scores consistently rank among the highest for all cancer care providers in the country. Visit cancercenter.com, Facebook.com/cancercenter and Twitter.com/cancercenter for more information.

About Independence Blue Cross

Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. With our affiliates, we serve nearly 8 million people nationwide. For more than 80 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve by delivering innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneering new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and supporting programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit www.ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/ibx and on Twitter at @ibx. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

