New AhaSlides Study Examines How Distraction Is Reshaping Learning and Workplace Engagement

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AhaSlides, an interactive presentation platform designed to help presenters create engaging, participatory sessions, has released new research examining distraction and its impact on modern learning and work environments.

The research, which surveyed 1,048 US-based professionals who deliver presentations at least once a month found that 82.4% regularly notice audience distraction during meetings, training sessions, or presentations. Audience distraction has become a routine challenge for presenters.

New white paper "The science of distraction" by AhaSlides

The findings suggest that distraction is no longer an occasional issue, but a consistent feature of modern working environments. Nearly 70% of respondents said reduced attention negatively impacts session productivity, while 66.1% reported an impact on information retention and 63.3% said learning outcomes are affected.

Notably, presenters are not primarily blaming themselves or their content. Only 20.1% of respondents cited poor slide design as a major cause of attention loss. Instead, most pointed to environmental factors such as constant notifications, information overload, and tightly scheduled meetings. The research also shows that presenters are actively adapting to shorter attention spans. Over 60% of presenters now rely on humour or storytelling, while more than half use discussion, movement, or interactive tools to counter distraction, signalling a clear shift toward more participatory presentation styles.

"We've all felt it — the moment a room starts to drift," said Dave Bui, CEO and Founder of AhaSlides. "This research helps explain why that happens, and how presenters can design sessions that actually pull people back in, instead of talking louder or adding more slides."

The research underpins The science of distraction, a new white paper from AhaSlides that examines how attention functions in today's workplaces. Drawing on neuroscience, behavioural science, and original survey data, the paper challenges common assumptions about shrinking attention spans and reframes distraction as a contextual and design challenge rather than an audience issue. The white paper also provides practical guidance for designing more engaging presentations in distraction-heavy environments.

The white paper is available to download free at https://ahaslides.com/lp/whitepaper-science-of-distraction-pr/

Research Methodology

The findings are based on a survey of 1,048 US-based professionals who deliver at least one presentation per month, across corporate, education, and training contexts.

About AhaSlides

AhaSlides is an interactive presentation platform designed to help presenters create engaging, participatory sessions. Built around the belief that engagement is the foundation of effective communication and learning, AhaSlides is used by presenters worldwide to turn passive audiences into active participants.

SOURCE AhaSlides Pte Ltd